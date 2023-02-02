Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies
LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
18-year-old indicted on murder, other charges in summer 2022 shooting death of TSA alum
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old has been indicted on charges stemming from the south Toledo shooting death of Dominick Barnett, 29, in July 2022. Cedrick Belmon Jr., who was 17 years old when he was charged with killing Barnett, was indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
13abc.com
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
15-year-old dies after being shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo at about 3:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, 15-year-old Donald Hogan, had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
13abc.com
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
13abc.com
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Death of 15-year-old Adriana Davidson
Ann Arbor, Mi – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the death of 15 year old Adriana Davidson, an Ann Arbor Pioneer student who was found near the athletic field’s bleachers. The department says that they know that in the absence of facts, myths...
13abc.com
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
Authorities searching for suspect in Bettsville bank robbery Thursday
BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Law enforcement are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville Thursday morning. According to a Facebook post made by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, crews are searching for the male suspect who ran off after the robbery. They are being assisted by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Lima man critical after Friday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in critical condition after a shooting just after midnight Friday. Lima Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of West Grand Avenue 12:39 a.m., where they found Djuan McLaurin, 21, with gunshot wounds, according to a media release. He was transported to a Lima hospital for treatment. There are currently no suspects in the incident.
nbc24.com
Ashes stolen from car in Toledo have been returned
TOLEDO, Ohio — Parker Hanson has confirmed that the ashes of Michael Niles have made their way back to him. Hanson refrained from disclosing the circumstances of the return but is grateful that he was able to reclaim his friend's remains. They had been stolen from his car Tuesday...
13abc.com
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
