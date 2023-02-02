ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbold, OH

13abc.com

TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies

LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

18-year-old indicted on murder, other charges in summer 2022 shooting death of TSA alum

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old has been indicted on charges stemming from the south Toledo shooting death of Dominick Barnett, 29, in July 2022. Cedrick Belmon Jr., who was 17 years old when he was charged with killing Barnett, was indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing

SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

15-year-old dies after being shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo at about 3:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, 15-year-old Donald Hogan, had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD responds to warehouse fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County

BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Authorities searching for suspect in Bettsville bank robbery Thursday

BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Law enforcement are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville Thursday morning. According to a Facebook post made by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, crews are searching for the male suspect who ran off after the robbery. They are being assisted by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BETTSVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Lima man critical after Friday shooting

LIMA — A Lima man is in critical condition after a shooting just after midnight Friday. Lima Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of West Grand Avenue 12:39 a.m., where they found Djuan McLaurin, 21, with gunshot wounds, according to a media release. He was transported to a Lima hospital for treatment. There are currently no suspects in the incident.
LIMA, OH
nbc24.com

Ashes stolen from car in Toledo have been returned

TOLEDO, Ohio — Parker Hanson has confirmed that the ashes of Michael Niles have made their way back to him. Hanson refrained from disclosing the circumstances of the return but is grateful that he was able to reclaim his friend's remains. They had been stolen from his car Tuesday...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
MAUMEE, OH

