Related
News4Jax.com
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
News4Jax.com
Know where to go when thunderstorms and tornadoes threaten
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week is Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Wednesday’s topic is on thunderstorms and tornadoes. When we think of severe weather, we often think of storms and tornadoes. Both are major concerns for Florida and can happen at any time of year. A statewide...
News4Jax.com
Possible St. Augustine car burglary suspect crashes into FPL power station during chase
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A car driven by a possible burglary suspect crashed into a power station Wednesday morning in St. Augustine, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO). SJCSO said it responded to a call to help the St. Augustine Police Department with possible...
News4Jax.com
Floridians lost more than $70 million in romance scams. The red flags to look out for
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Valentine’s Day is one week away and the FBI is warning people to watch out for romance scams. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, Floridians lost more than $70 million to frauds like romance scams in 2021. Common red flags to watch out for...
News4Jax.com
How will Aiden Fucci’s defense prepare for the sentencing phase? A juvenile law expert provides insight
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys are preparing for the sentencing phase now that Aiden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey. The shocking change of plea came Monday, the same day jury selection was supposed to...
News4Jax.com
Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
News4Jax.com
Hearing held for man who had manslaughter charge dismissed in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A pretrial hearing was held Tuesday afternoon for Louis Casado, who had a manslaughter charge dismissed last year in the 2021 shooting death of Adam Amoia but still faces a remaining charge of carrying a firearm into a prohibited place. The shooting happened in May...
News4Jax.com
Tristyn Bailey’s family: Guilty plea brings ‘significant relief’; a milestone in ‘journey of justice’
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Following what family members of Tristyn Bailey called a “surprise change of plea” from the teenager charged in their loved one’s death, a statement released by their attorney on their behalf thanks the community for an outpouring of continued support, saying Monday is an “important milestone in the journey of justice for Tristyn.”
News4Jax.com
Aiden Fucci’s mental health likely to be a focus during sentencing hearing, attorney says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In a St. Johns County courtroom on Monday, when Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, the 16-year-old disclosed the medications he is currently taking. Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith wanted to be sure that...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County sheriff, community react to Aiden Fucci pleading guilty to murder in Tristyn Bailey’s death
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Community members shared their reactions Monday to Aiden Fucci pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey. St. Johns Sheriff Robert Hardwick released a statement regarding the plea:. “Aiden Fucci’s decision to enter a guilty...
News4Jax.com
Former state attorney says Fucci guilty plea timing was ‘unusual,’ may have been motivated by his mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former state attorney of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Johns County, told News4JAX he thought the timing of Aiden Fucci’s guilty plea right before jury selection started was “unusual.”. Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder in the stabbing...
