Florida State

News4Jax.com

Know where to go when thunderstorms and tornadoes threaten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week is Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Wednesday’s topic is on thunderstorms and tornadoes. When we think of severe weather, we often think of storms and tornadoes. Both are major concerns for Florida and can happen at any time of year. A statewide...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
HILLIARD, FL
News4Jax.com

Tristyn Bailey’s family: Guilty plea brings ‘significant relief’; a milestone in ‘journey of justice’

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Following what family members of Tristyn Bailey called a “surprise change of plea” from the teenager charged in their loved one’s death, a statement released by their attorney on their behalf thanks the community for an outpouring of continued support, saying Monday is an “important milestone in the journey of justice for Tristyn.”
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

