Joe Elliott Spent Most of Stadium Tour in ‘Total Isolation’
Joe Elliott spent most of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett in “total isolation,” calling it “the price of doing business in 2022.”. Def Leppard's frontman avoided hotels almost entirely, remaining holed up alone on his tour bus except for his driver. He allowed for a little social time with Nikki Sixx, but avoided any large gatherings in a bid to avoid contracting COVID and canceling shows.
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
Kiss’ 50 Most Important Concerts
Kiss performed their first show for a crowd of less than 10 people on Jan. 30, 1973, at a small club in New York City. In the five decades that have since passed, they've built one of the wildest concert highlight reels in rock history. On multiple tours across the world, they've encountered countless highs and lows, lineup changes, near-death incidents, comedic mishaps, fashion faux pas and gone through an unknown quantity of greasepaint. Here's a chronological guide to 50 of the most important shows in Kiss' history.
L.A. Guns Share Zeppelin-esque New Single ‘You Betray’
L.A. Guns have released a swaggering new song titled "You Betray," the first single off their upcoming album Black Diamonds. You can listen to it below. With its throttling, mid-tempo groove and singer Phil Lewis' high-pitched wails, "You Betray" evokes Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," which, according to guitarist Tracii Guns, is not a coincidence.
40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America
Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
Wings’ Legacy Surprises Denny Laine
Wings guitarist Denny Laine said he was surprised the band left such a legacy in the music world. He also hailed the contribution made by Paul McCartney’s wife, Linda, who had almost no musical experience before becoming part of his first post-Beatles project. “I’m not trying to downplay it,...
