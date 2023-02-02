Read full article on original website
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
Ometria Delivered 430% ROI to Retailers, Reveals Total Economic Impact Study
CRM teams were able to deliver an 18% repurchase rate increase alongside improved customer engagement, presenting a risk-adjusted net present value of $3.5M to retailers. Ometria, the customer data and experience platform (CDXP) for retailers, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact study examining the potential cost savings and business benefits of using Ometria’s CDXP over the course of three years. The study, published in January 2023, found that a composite organization representative of interviewed retailers deploying Ometria yielded a return on investment (ROI) of 430% by enabling more intuitive, AI-driven customer insights and messaging delivery.
TradeBeyond Underscores Commitment to Supply Chain Responsibility with New WRAP Integration
TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has launched its new integration with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) that incorporates the organization’s social sustainability certification data directly into TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform. An independent nonprofit, WRAP runs the world’s largest social compliance certification program focused...
How HoduSoft Helps CPaaS Companies In United States To Bring Innovative UC products
HoduSoft helps US CPaaS companies innovate UC products by providing support and solutions, driving success in the rapidly growing market. HoduSoft, one of the leading names in the global unified communications software market, is carving a name for itself in the United States by partnering with CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) companies such as Signalmash.
SourceScrub’s Similar Companies Feature Helps Dealmakers Streamline Acquisition Target Identification
SourceScrub, the premier deal-sourcing platform, has introduced Similar Companies, a feature that creates accurate, prioritized lists of look-alike companies to help dealmakers identify acquisition targets with more speed and accuracy. Dealmakers often start their search for investment targets with a perfect candidate in mind. Similar Companies uses human-in-the-loop machine learning...
SalesRiver Raises $3.95 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth of Its First-In-Kind Sales Enablement Platform
SalesRiver, an enterprise sales enablement platform for distributed sales teams, announced that it has secured a $3.95mm Series A investment led by Mucker Capital. SalesRiver is a sales enablement platform serving enterprises spanning a broad portfolio of industries including all forms of insurance, mortgage, financial services, real estate, and home services. This first-of-its-kind platform expands organizational capabilities in four areas of the sales process: customer acquisition, lead and call routing, performance insights, and sales team management. Most noteworthy are SalesRiver’s intelligent lead and call routing based on flexible criteria, granular sales performance visibility within team hierarchies, and management of funding allocations throughout those hierarchies to improve marketing ROI at scale. All of this functionality is housed within a private-labeled platform branded uniquely to each customer.
How BNPL is Enhancing the Online Shopping Experience
When a buyer made a decision to buy something in the previous century, they had two alternatives for utilizing a credit card to pay for the item. The second choice was to use a layaway plan, which allowed the customer to reserve the item in-store and pay for it over time. Once the full payment was received, the person could receive the product.
Lavender Announces $13.2 Million in Funding to Create Email Intelligence Category for Sales Teams
Company to expand team and introduce new AI-powered features. Lavender, provider of the leading AI-powered sales email coaching platform, today announced it has raised $13.2 million in funding which includes an $11 million Series A that closed just weeks after a $2.2 million seed round. Norwest Venture Partners led the Series A with participation from Signia Venture Partners. Signia led the seed round with participation from CapitalX and Position Ventures. Other angel and seed investors include Arash Ferdowsi (Dropbox), Alex Lieberman (Morning Brew), Troy Osinoff (JUICE), and Braydan Young (Sendoso).
Fetcher Names David Sidlar as Head of Operations
Fetcher, the leading full-service sourcing automation platform, recently announced that David Sidlar will lead the company’s Operations team. Sidlar brings to Fetcher extensive experience in talent operations, including previous leadership roles at Kelly Services, Allegis Group, and nextSource. He stepped into his new role in October and is responsible for leading the organization’s operational strategy and overseeing the day-to-day success of Fetcher’s sourcing and QA teams.
Standard AI to Acquire Skip
Groundbreaking new offering will combine self-checkout with autonomous retail for the first time ever, giving retailers immediate relief from labor and inflation challenges—and a hyper-accelerated path to an autonomous future. Standard AI, the world leader in Retail AI, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire leading self-checkout...
interworks.cloud Discusses the Business Impact Of Microsoft NCE With Leading Cloud Experts
Interworks.cloud, the leading cloud commerce platform provider that empowers Distributors and large Service Providers around the globe, is pleased to invite you to the enlightening open panel discussion on “Microsoft NCE: Explore the business impact on the world’s biggest distributors worldwide”. interworks.cloud, the leading ecosystem enabler, was...
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
Alibaba.com Releases Digital Trends Report for E-Commerce in 2023
Company also unveils survey of small businesses and finds over a third of SMB owners turned to e-commerce to survive the pandemic. Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplaces, a business unit of Alibaba Group, unveiled its predictions for key digital export trends in 2023 along with the findings from its 2022 small business survey for global suppliers within its Digital B2B Outlook 2023.
