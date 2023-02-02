SalesRiver, an enterprise sales enablement platform for distributed sales teams, announced that it has secured a $3.95mm Series A investment led by Mucker Capital. SalesRiver is a sales enablement platform serving enterprises spanning a broad portfolio of industries including all forms of insurance, mortgage, financial services, real estate, and home services. This first-of-its-kind platform expands organizational capabilities in four areas of the sales process: customer acquisition, lead and call routing, performance insights, and sales team management. Most noteworthy are SalesRiver’s intelligent lead and call routing based on flexible criteria, granular sales performance visibility within team hierarchies, and management of funding allocations throughout those hierarchies to improve marketing ROI at scale. All of this functionality is housed within a private-labeled platform branded uniquely to each customer.

