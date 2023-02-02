Read full article on original website
How winning restaurant brands enrich the employee journey
“Reverse internship” initiatives, strong brand cultures and easy-to-communicate bonus programs help companies like Darden Restaurants Inc., Whataburger and Yum Brands Inc. create best-in-class employee programs, executives told the Black Box Intelligence Best Practices conference. In the “Best Practices to Enrich the Employee Journey” panel at the Irving, Texas-based conference...
NRN editors discuss KFC’s new wraps, McDonald’s earnings and marketing, and TikTok
This week on the Extra Serving podcast, an award-winning product from Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Alicia Kelso, and Bret Thorn discussed KFC’s new wraps. Earlier in the week, Kelso had the chance to tour the KFC headquarters and brought back some stories, including the launch...
