Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
G-7, Europe reach deal for price cap on Russian diesel
BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that industrialized countries in the Group of Seven are imposing a price cap on refined Russian oil products such as diesel and kerosene, as part of a coalition that includes Australia and a tentative agreement from the European Union.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A center-right former foreign minister and a career diplomat backed by a communist-rooted party will battle it out for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus in a Feb. 12 runoff, according to official voting results announced Sunday. With all votes counted in the first round...
WFMZ-TV Online
WTA Lyon Open Results
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):. Alycia Parks, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (1), France, 7-6 (7), 7-5. Women's Doubles. Championship. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Comments / 0