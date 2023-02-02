Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Freezing Temps Overnight!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a clearing sky tonight, temperatures will drop quickly resulting in a very cold start to our weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland with low 30s along the coast. A light breeze Saturday morning will result in wind chills as low as 20° to start the day. We expect a sunny sky Saturday which should help to warm the temps into the low 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will start to increase Saturday night as moisture approaches the coastline eroding away the cold air. Overnight lows will still drop into the mid to upper 30s inland with 40s along the coast. As the moisture arrives, there may be a few sleet pellets before transitioning to plain rain. The best chance of this will occur across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scattered showers are possible Sunday morning with mainly dry conditions Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb into the 60s on Sunday.
Pictures: Chinese spy balloon seen over the Carolinas
Some South Carolina and North Carolina residents have taken pictures of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that can be seen here:
valdostatoday.com
Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather
ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
This Is The Strangest Food In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
South Carolina Quarterback Commit Transferring High Schools
South Carolina 2024 Quarterback Commit Dante Reno is officially transferring high schools ahead of his senior season.
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
Coyote Breeding Season in South Carolina has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyote breeding season runs from January to March in South Carolina. During this time, males may be more aggressive and emboldened as his typical workload is doubled — not only is he on the prowl for food — he’s looking for love.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Lake Hiding In A South Carolina State Park Where You Can Camp Year-Round
Visitors to South Carolina tend to focus on the Palmetto State’s coast, hitting hot spots such as Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Hilton Head Island. What many people may not realize is that dotted around the state’s 32,000 square miles of the interior are several outstanding lakes, each surrounded by a number of dedicated campgrounds. If sparkling blue-green water and picture-perfect waterfalls sound enticing, pack your tent and sleeping bag and head to Lake Jocassee for camping in South Carolina.
South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
wateronline.com
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage
After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
WYFF4.com
SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
WRDW-TV
Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
WLTX.com
The Democratic National Committee just made South Carolina its first primary: Here's why
COLUMBIA, S.C. — National Democrats voted to move South Carolina up on the political calendar, making it the first in the nation to vote in the Democratic primary. South Carolina is replacing Iowa and, in this upcoming presidential election, the Democratic Party will be starting here. This means that all Democratic presidential candidates will begin in the Palmetto State with a primary election.
Comments / 0