South Carolina State

Freezing Temps Overnight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a clearing sky tonight, temperatures will drop quickly resulting in a very cold start to our weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland with low 30s along the coast. A light breeze Saturday morning will result in wind chills as low as 20° to start the day. We expect a sunny sky Saturday which should help to warm the temps into the low 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will start to increase Saturday night as moisture approaches the coastline eroding away the cold air. Overnight lows will still drop into the mid to upper 30s inland with 40s along the coast. As the moisture arrives, there may be a few sleet pellets before transitioning to plain rain. The best chance of this will occur across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scattered showers are possible Sunday morning with mainly dry conditions Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb into the 60s on Sunday.
Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
GEORGIA STATE
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
There’s A Lake Hiding In A South Carolina State Park Where You Can Camp Year-Round

Visitors to South Carolina tend to focus on the Palmetto State’s coast, hitting hot spots such as Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Hilton Head Island. What many people may not realize is that dotted around the state’s 32,000 square miles of the interior are several outstanding lakes, each surrounded by a number of dedicated campgrounds. If sparkling blue-green water and picture-perfect waterfalls sound enticing, pack your tent and sleeping bag and head to Lake Jocassee for camping in South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage

After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Democratic National Committee just made South Carolina its first primary: Here's why

COLUMBIA, S.C. — National Democrats voted to move South Carolina up on the political calendar, making it the first in the nation to vote in the Democratic primary. South Carolina is replacing Iowa and, in this upcoming presidential election, the Democratic Party will be starting here. This means that all Democratic presidential candidates will begin in the Palmetto State with a primary election.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

