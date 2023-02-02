CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a clearing sky tonight, temperatures will drop quickly resulting in a very cold start to our weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland with low 30s along the coast. A light breeze Saturday morning will result in wind chills as low as 20° to start the day. We expect a sunny sky Saturday which should help to warm the temps into the low 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will start to increase Saturday night as moisture approaches the coastline eroding away the cold air. Overnight lows will still drop into the mid to upper 30s inland with 40s along the coast. As the moisture arrives, there may be a few sleet pellets before transitioning to plain rain. The best chance of this will occur across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scattered showers are possible Sunday morning with mainly dry conditions Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb into the 60s on Sunday.

