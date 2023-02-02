Read full article on original website
How To Cook Chicken Wings: Baking, Frying, Grilling, and More
Snacks and apps while watching the big game? A must. If you’re unsure of how to make chicken wings, now’s the time to learn. In a world where you can get 18 to 20 wings from a grocery store for somewhere in the neighborhood of $15, homemade wings on game day are a whole lot cheaper than ordering out. (Wingstop alone sells a 15-wing bundle for $25.) Need some ideas? Looking for some tips? Just here to figure out what you want to make for lunch? From the grill to the air fryer, here are six ways to cook chicken wings, complete with recipes.
Best Regional Fast Food Chains the Rest of the Country Needs
In the vast culinary landscape that is our country, flavors change as often as accents, spread out in every direction you look. The bummer? That means certain fast food chains can elude us, depending on where we live. Do you long for fresh biscuits? Do you refuse to put ketchup on a hot dog? There are corners of the country where only the best fast food is found. Here are the top fast food chains that every state needs.
What To Get (and Avoid) at the Whole Foods Salad Bar
It’s long been known that Whole Foods has one of the best grocery store salad bars in the game. But for true savers like ourselves, the chain's rising prices have become ghastly. With Whole Foods now charging $11.99 per pound for a salad, it’s easy to walk out of there with a pricier lunch than you expected. If we’ve only got room for the cream of the crop, what are we choosing? What are we leaving behind? Don’t worry: I’ve got your back. Here’s the only Whole Foods salad bar strategy you’ll need.
Costco-Themed Birthday Parties Are a Hit — Here's How to Throw One
When it comes to retail fandom, Costco fans are unmatched in their zeal. Case in point: The warehouse store’s shoppers are so devoted that it’s become a trend to celebrate Costco-themed birthday parties. As countless posts on social media show, everyone from Kirkland-loving toddlers to grown men are...
The Best Takeout Food Deals for an Easy Super Bowl Party
Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 12, and almost 100 million viewers will likely tune in to watch the game, the Rihanna halftime show, or the crazy commercials. If you're throwing a party and hosting friends or family for the big game this year, plan a spread of takeout from your favorite restaurants to ensure an easy, stress-free day. Whether you're looking for wings, pizza, snacks, or barbecue, all you have to do is provide the beer when you order any of these Super Bowl restaurant deals.
The Best (and Worst) Corona Hard Seltzers
The hard seltzer aisle at your grocery store stretches on forever, doesn’t it? Like Budweiser, New Belgium, and many other breweries, Corona has laid claim to a corner of the spiked seltzer market, and the flavors are flying. The seltzer variety here leans nice and tropical, featuring natural flavors of the islands and, obviously, a lot of lime. Want to know which Corona hard seltzers to grab? Want to know which to avoid? Here are eight Corona seltzers on the market, ranked from best to worst.
