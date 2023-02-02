ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 22

Stephen Yednock
3d ago

625 polled via telephone? So the poll is basically using the same tactics that predicted a huge "red wave" for 2022 mid-terms? And we know how accurate those predictions were. I wouldn't put much faith in these numbers.

Reply
5
Penipulation
3d ago

625 people is hardly indicative of Virginians. Unless, of course, the sheeple think losing Best State for Business is great & giving up 2500 jobs to celebrate only 34 is great math! But...well, ya know...these are the same folks who don't know they're fighting made up culture wars & are ok with Glenn not paying his taxes!!🤷

Reply
3
karen spurr
3d ago

Not me. I do not care for our governor and that is ok. Life goes on.

Reply
8
