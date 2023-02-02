ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

4 injured in a crash on K-96 in northeast Wichita

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4PsU_0ka8XZP400

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people, including two children, were injured in a crash on westbound Kansas Highway 96 and Hydraulic in northeast Wichita.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said the crashes started around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

A crash at Interstate 135 and K-96 tied up traffic and caused a four-vehicle crash at K-96 and Hydraulic.

A car and three SUVs were involved in the crash at Hydraulic. The drivers of both SUVs and two children inside one of those SUVs were transported to the hospital.

The drivers and passenger in the other two vehicles were not transported to the hospital.

Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg

“A lot of times when we have that first crash, that first crash isn’t that violent because speeds are slower, but when we have highway speed traffic driving into stopped traffic is when we have a lot of injuries from these incidents,” said Crittenden.

Traffic on westbound K-96 is still open but has been reduced as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Newton cyclist hospitalized after hit by juvenile attempting to park

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist in Newton was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a juvenile attempting to park their minivan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to 431 Victoria Rd. in Newton with reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle.
NEWTON, KS
kfdi.com

ATF investigating Wichita church fire

The ATF is helping with an investigation into a fire at a Wichita church from early Monday morning. Crews were called to Nu Heart Nu Start Ministries, in the 2000 block of West Jewell, near Meridian and Jewell. Heavy fire was coming from the church, but crews were able to search for anyone still inside. No injuries were reported and it’s not clear how the fire started.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: Search for teen who escaped vehicle returning to juvenile detention

A Kansas teenager escaped juvenile custody last week and there’s concern for his health. He might be hurt and is considered dangerous, Sedgwick County officials share. Leonard Crosby, III, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when he was being transported from Olathe back to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Wichita. He was restrained in handcuffs, a belly chain and shackles, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections shares. Around 2 p.m. that day, the 15-year-old kicked the window out of the transport van, breaking the glass and dislodging the door. He fell out of the vehicle -- as it was moving -- and ran through traffic near Lincoln and I-135; he ran west toward Lincoln and Hydraulic. Corrections staff searched the area and could not locate the teenager. They notified law enforcement and the 18th Judicial Court issued an escapee warrant, the corrections staff shares.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Rain for eastern Kansas, cool Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will be possible Wednesday across portions of south central and eastern Kansas. It will be a cold start to the day Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s to near 50.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy