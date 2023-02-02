4 injured in a crash on K-96 in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people, including two children, were injured in a crash on westbound Kansas Highway 96 and Hydraulic in northeast Wichita.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said the crashes started around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

A crash at Interstate 135 and K-96 tied up traffic and caused a four-vehicle crash at K-96 and Hydraulic.

A car and three SUVs were involved in the crash at Hydraulic. The drivers of both SUVs and two children inside one of those SUVs were transported to the hospital.

The drivers and passenger in the other two vehicles were not transported to the hospital.

“A lot of times when we have that first crash, that first crash isn’t that violent because speeds are slower, but when we have highway speed traffic driving into stopped traffic is when we have a lot of injuries from these incidents,” said Crittenden.

Traffic on westbound K-96 is still open but has been reduced as the investigation continues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.