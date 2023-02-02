ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

101.5 KNUE

Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]

Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow + The White Stripes Among 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon and The White Stripes are among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. The 2023 roster of artists, selected by a group of over 1000 music industry members, also includes Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, and A Tribe Called Quest.
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]

Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’

CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]

Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
49 Years Ago: Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Becomes a No. 1 Hit

Forty-nine years ago today (Feb. 2, 1974), Dolly Parton earned her second No. 1 hit with her song "Jolene." The tune, written by Parton, was the title track of her 13th studio album. With lines such as "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you, please don't take my...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote

Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’

Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
KENTUCKY STATE
Reba McEntire’s Restaurant Honors Her Late Mom in the Most Special Way

Reba McEntire's newly opened restaurant, bar and entertainment venue, Reba's Place, is filled with personal touches. Some of the country star's plaques and accolades hang on the walls, pieces from her wardrobe are on display, and the menu even features tater tots, a playful nod to the nickname given to McEntire by her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.
ATOKA, OK
Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

