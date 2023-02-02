ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 near Red Bank Expressway

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-71 near Red Bank Expressway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes during Friday's rush-hour commute in Columbia Township. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on soutbound I-71 at State Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Norwood, Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
NORWOOD, OH
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crash causes delays for rush hour drivers on US 35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused drivers to experience backups and delays Friday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police responded to US 35 near Steve Whalen Blvd around 4:45 p.m. OHGO shows a 15 minute delay for drivers headed westbound on US 35 towards downtown Dayton as of […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Roselawn, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow

MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was taken to the hospital after the SWAT team was called to a home in Morrow early Sunday morning, according to Warren County Sheriff deputies. Deputies say they were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court around 1:17 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
MORROW, OH
Fox 19

School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy