Vehicle left in house after crash; inspection to determine safe removal
Vehicle remains within Montgomery residence after Sunday morning crash; inspection to determine safe removal.
Power restored after crash caused power outage Montgomery County
More than 1,000 people were without power in Montgomery County Sunday morning.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 near Red Bank Expressway
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-71 near Red Bank Expressway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes during Friday's rush-hour commute in Columbia Township. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on soutbound I-71 at State Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Norwood, Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen following crash on north I-471 over Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes on northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge have reopened to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge toward Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Tranportation, a crash...
Intersection back open following water main break in Kettering
Kettering Police and Montgomery County Water Services responded to the water main break by closing the road and beginning maintenance work.
Crash causes delays for rush hour drivers on US 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused drivers to experience backups and delays Friday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police responded to US 35 near Steve Whalen Blvd around 4:45 p.m. OHGO shows a 15 minute delay for drivers headed westbound on US 35 towards downtown Dayton as of […]
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Roselawn, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
‘Just a busy, busy area;’ Radar signs placed at Dayton intersection
People and businesses in Dayton are starting to notices some changes on a busy road.
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus in Greene County
Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Greene County.
WLWT 5
Sanitary sewer installation prompts road closure in Symmes Township
LOVELAND, Ohio — The Hamilton County Engineer's Office announced a road closure in Symmes Township this upcoming week. Contractors will close Union Cemetery Road from 9310 to 9360 to install a sanitary sewer beginning Monday, Feb. 6. The closure will last through Friday, March 3. A detour will be...
WLWT 5
Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
Fox 19
Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was taken to the hospital after the SWAT team was called to a home in Morrow early Sunday morning, according to Warren County Sheriff deputies. Deputies say they were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court around 1:17 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
Fox 19
School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
Police, medics respond to 3-vehicle crash in Dayton
Reports of the crash came in at approximately 10:10 p.m. about a crash on the 1500 block of Needmore Road.
UPDATE: 2 dead after shooting in Butler Co.
Two people are dead after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.
Prosecutor: Police shot driver in self-defense; no charges
Authorities said Joe Frasure Jr. and his father fled when police confronted them
