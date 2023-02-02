ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

You Need 4 Jobs To Afford Rent In Texas: Report

A new report from Zillow reveals the harsh realities of renting in Texas. To reasonably afford rent for an average two-bedroom, it would take the income of almost four full-time minimum wage workers. It's only plausible for renters in just 10 of the 50 largest U.S. cities to comfortably afford a two-bedroom rental with just two minimum wage incomes. In these 10 cities, minimum wage is at least $10 an hour.
TEXAS STATE
C. Heslop

Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas Shoppers

Dishonest people continue to target Walmart and its shoppers. Walmart faces a new challenge after it implemented strategies to clamp down on people taking shelf items and shopping cart removals. One woman shared a public service announcement (PSA) as she recorded her transaction.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Pristine Sun Corporation Announces $250 Million Capital Commitment from Strategic Private Equity Investors

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Pristine Sun Corporation has announced a $250 million capital commitment from strategic private equity and family office investors to develop renewable energy projects. The equity commitment will allow Pristine Sun to develop, finance, and build up to 5 gigawatts (GW) of its solar projects, depending on the capital stack structure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005097/en/ Pristine Sun solar farms are designed and built to allow grazing between rows of panels, making them more sustainable than typical solar farms. Pictured is Donald the Donkey, whose role was to protect sheep from coyotes and dogs at Pristine’s Terzian Solar Project in Fresno County, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!

Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
TEXAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Texas lawmakers set to discuss property tax relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay property taxes came and went earlier this week, and it has many Texans wondering about the prospect of property tax relief. It's something that has been a priority among lawmakers in the current legislative session in Austin. With more than 60...
TEXAS STATE
texomashomepage.com

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy