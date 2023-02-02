Read full article on original website
You Need 4 Jobs To Afford Rent In Texas: Report
A new report from Zillow reveals the harsh realities of renting in Texas. To reasonably afford rent for an average two-bedroom, it would take the income of almost four full-time minimum wage workers. It's only plausible for renters in just 10 of the 50 largest U.S. cities to comfortably afford a two-bedroom rental with just two minimum wage incomes. In these 10 cities, minimum wage is at least $10 an hour.
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas Shoppers
Dishonest people continue to target Walmart and its shoppers. Walmart faces a new challenge after it implemented strategies to clamp down on people taking shelf items and shopping cart removals. One woman shared a public service announcement (PSA) as she recorded her transaction.
Pristine Sun Corporation Announces $250 Million Capital Commitment from Strategic Private Equity Investors
RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Pristine Sun Corporation has announced a $250 million capital commitment from strategic private equity and family office investors to develop renewable energy projects. The equity commitment will allow Pristine Sun to develop, finance, and build up to 5 gigawatts (GW) of its solar projects, depending on the capital stack structure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005097/en/ Pristine Sun solar farms are designed and built to allow grazing between rows of panels, making them more sustainable than typical solar farms. Pictured is Donald the Donkey, whose role was to protect sheep from coyotes and dogs at Pristine’s Terzian Solar Project in Fresno County, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!
Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
Central Texans may be responsible for electrical repairs from ice damage
TEXAS, USA — Though power companies are out and about working on repairs caused by damage from this week's ice storm, the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) said Friday that some of those repairs may fall on Texans. According to TDLR, these repairs involve any electrical transformers...
Local state representative seeks to expand parking privileges for veterans
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Erin Gamez is seeking to expand and make veteran parking privileges more accessible. “We’ve always trusted our veterans to, to fight for us on the front lines, I know we can trust our veterans to make a good call on whether or not they have a disability that qualifies […]
Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online. “I want to remind all Texas farmers and ranchers that the […]
Texas Will Likely Lose A State Park To A Real Estate Developer
It's a story plucked right from a feel-good kid's movie: a real estate developer threatens the park everyone loves and enjoys, and without a whole lot of hard work and a little luck, it'll be lost forever. Which point of view do we use? The parent whose dream was to...
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Gov. Abbott announces final emergency SNAP food benefit extension
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in February for the final extension. According to a release from the office of Gov. Abbott, HHSC is providing more than $345.9 […]
Texas lawmakers set to discuss property tax relief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay property taxes came and went earlier this week, and it has many Texans wondering about the prospect of property tax relief. It's something that has been a priority among lawmakers in the current legislative session in Austin. With more than 60...
Texans waiting hours for drivers licenses, state IDs due to DPS staff shortages
TEXAS — If you’re trying to get a state license or ID, you might be waiting a while. Appointments are backed up for months online at the Texas Department of Public Safety, and lines outside offices are only getting longer. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s website shows...
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
