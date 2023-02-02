Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Village to Village network
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Some of your neighbors in Shrewsbury, Mount Holly, and Wallingford have begun to hold conversations about how to move forward with forming an organization referred to as a “village,” to help older adults stay in their homes, live independently, and stay connected. Do...
vermontjournal.com
Fundraising for Meals on Wheels
REGION – We are almost there. Individual donors, local foundations, and Senior Solutions together have raised $167,646 to restore most of the funding that was cut last fall to local Meals on Wheels providers. This is worth celebrating. Here at Senior Solutions, we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of donations to ensure that no one who meets the Meals on Wheels eligibility goes without receiving this lifesaving benefit.
vermontjournal.com
SCVBR food pantry fundraiser
REGION – Thanks to the generous donations from realtors, affiliates, office admins, and the South-Central Vermont Board of Realtors’ (SCVBR) incredible fundraising team, SCVBR raised over $14,000 this year. The money was evenly distributed to the Winhall & Stratton Community Food Shelf, Manchester Community Food Cupboard, Neighbors Pantry in Londonderry, Jamaica/Wardsboro Community Food Pantry, Pawlet Community Church, Arlington Food Shelf, and GBICS Kitchen Cupboard (Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services).
