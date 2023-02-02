Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Pro Skier Kyle Smaine Killed in AvalancheGearJunkieSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mayor Creegn announces Mayor for the Day essay contst
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In honor of Youth Leadership month, Mayor Cristi Creegan is giving South Lake Tahoe Middle School students the opportunity to be Mayor for the Day. To participate, students will write a 500-word essay sharing what they would do if they were the Mayor. The...
KOLO TV Reno
82 Session brings business to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
KOLO TV Reno
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City BLM welcomes new K9 unit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management is welcoming a new K9 to its law enforcement arm. K9 Elijay and Ranger Chase Walden are the newest additions to the Carson City District. They recently passed certifications and testing after eight weeks in a training program.
nnbw.com
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
2news.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ Vandalism at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Reno
Staff of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Downtown Reno say that when they arrived to church Sunday morning, they noticed that the Pride flag which was hung up proudly had been ripped down from the flagpole and stolen, and a hateful, anti-LGBTQ sign had been left at the front door of its sanctuary.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Officials strategize repairs for crumbling Tahoe roads
“Residents and visitors must be aware of the roadway conditions and be careful not to drive into a pothole. Unfortunately, the roadways have many potholes, including along Caltrans and county roads,” a recent press release from the city of South Lake Tahoe warned. The cavernous trenches, particularly on the...
Carson City: Nevada’s capital full of charm as lawmakers return for ‘normal’ session
The 2023 Nevada Legislature convenes Monday, and there are changes to the city and leadership alike ... new contenders to host back-room political deals, new faces in leadership, new options for flying to Reno, some new lunch spots and plenty of opportunities for recreation.
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
FOX Reno
WCSD Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield gives State of Education Address
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was a busy Thursday night for south Reno's Marce Herz Middle School, dozens gathered to hear Washoe County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield give the State of Education Address. Dr. Enfield outlined some of the challenges the district...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
2news.com
More than 9,500 NV Energy customers without power in Reno
NV Energy is reporting that more than 9,500 customers are without power in Reno Saturday night. We first heard reports of a possible power outage in north Reno and near the University of Nevada, Reno around 9:45 p.m. According to NV Energy, they hope to have power restored to affected...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County OKs land swap for Mound House center
The Lyon County Commission on Thursday approved a proposal to exchange property for the future community center in Mound House. The proposal includes the exchange of 158 Garnet Circle with the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District’s property at 56 Red Rock to establish a community center in Mound House and to set a public hearing on the exchange for March 2.
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Janet Phillips
Janet Phillips, a visionary community leader, passed away December 28, 2022 after a two year battle with cancer. Born March 4, 1952, Janet was raised in Southern California and moved to Reno in 1980. During her career at Sierra Pacific Power Company, she became an expert on Truckee River water issues and played an instrumental role in the federally negotiated Truckee River Operating Agreement led by Senator Harry Reid — a landmark water agreement 26 years in the making. In her later role as Chairwoman of the Truckee River Fund, she remained actively involved in projects associated with protecting and enhancing the health of the River. In 2003, Janet pursued a grand vision to build a bicycle and hiking trail along the entire length of the Truckee River, later named Tahoe-Pyramid Trail. A visionary in the “Trails” community, Janet received many awards and accolades for her work (including the Reno Gazette Journal’s Citizen of the Year) and actively led this effort until the last days of her life. Twenty years and much progress later, the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail is enjoyed by thousands and is 80% complete. Janet pursued her calling with tenacious leadership and a committed, nonprofit Board of Directors. Janet was educated at Stanford and UCLA. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike Phillips and survived in death by her brother Mike Raudenbush, of Boulder, Colorado and his children, Bill, Lizzie, and Mikey, and their children. Janet was an avid cyclist, hiker, and tennis player. She traveled extensively, hiking, exploring, playing tennis, and riding a bicycle both locally and in many locations around the world. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and professional associates. In her own words she said, “Don’t be too sad – I had an exciting wonderful life.” A memorial bicycle ride/hike will be held in honor of Janet in Spring 2023, date and location to be announced. Those wishing to honor Janet and her remarkable life and legacy can make donations to the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail, http://www.tahoepyramidtrail.org.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy elects Acosta as board chairman, Wallace vice chair
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy on Thursday announced the election of Adam Acosta as its new Board Chairman and Tamara Wallace as Vice Chair. Acosta is the first Latino to chair the Conservancy Board. “I am honored to have been elected as the Conservancy Board...
Comments / 0