Snow expected to last until Sunday night, sunny skies during week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Snow is expected to continue falling all-day Sunday but sunny skies are on the forecast for the week ahead. Resorts received fresh snow on Saturday, with Heavenly Lake Tahoe and Mt. Rose Ski Resort both received one foot of new snow, Palisades reporting 10 inches and Homewood reported 14 inches.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Weekend storm trends wetter, could drop more than 2 feet of snow at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A weak storm today will bring a few light snow showers and gusty winds with a more potent weekend system headed to Lake Tahoe that could drop a couple feet of snow and bring widespread travel difficulties. The National Weather Service has a lake...
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend
(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
Winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe starts Saturday night
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra Saturday night through Sunday night as another storm packing up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) makes its way into the area.
Caltrans issues Highway 395 high wind advisory
According to the Caltrans website, a high wind advisory is in effect from Johnstonville to the Nevada state line. Travel is not recommended for campers, trailers or permit loads.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
Valley rain, mountain snow predicted while valley continues to see near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to see light rain throughout the Valley and light snow in the mountains on Thursday and throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that Thursday night through Friday the valley is expected to see light rain while in the mountains there is a possibility […]
Officials eyeing weekend storm that could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a few mostly sunny days to end the week, the weather pattern looks to be changing this weekend with a storm that could drop a foot of snow at Lake Tahoe. High temps will be in the mid 40s into Friday and then...
Officials strategize repairs for crumbling Tahoe roads
“Residents and visitors must be aware of the roadway conditions and be careful not to drive into a pothole. Unfortunately, the roadways have many potholes, including along Caltrans and county roads,” a recent press release from the city of South Lake Tahoe warned. The cavernous trenches, particularly on the...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
This is what the Sierra Nevada looks like from space after back-to-back storms
(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the International Space Station conducted a flyover in Northern California which showed parts of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. This flyover occurred just weeks after the region was hit by back-to-back storms at the end of December through the middle of January. The flyover began around 12:20 p.m. off the coast near […]
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest
January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
2nd wave of Ice Storm coming Tuesday afternoon
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After Monday’s initial round of wintry precipitation across much of the state, expect a brief break Tuesday morning before additional winter weather impacts the area. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing across much of the state today and precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain or sleet through tonight.
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits highest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
New program aims to help live responsibly with bears at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Nevada Department of Wildlife are supporting BearWise, a new North American program that helps people live more responsibly with bears. The BearWise website, http://www.bearwise.org, offers a wealth of scientifically sound information and practical advice. The...
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
