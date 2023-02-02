ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

1 critical after SW Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm one person is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St. Dispatch confirms the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., Sunday. That person was taken to a local hospital. The Wichita Police Department is now...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Wichita police responding to east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a shooting Sunday afternoon around 2 o’clock near Kellogg and Greenwich. Sedgwick County Dispatch told KSN that this was allegedly a result of a family argument. Dispatchers said the father allegedly shot at the son. Dispatch says the son is currently missing...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County, around 12:20 am, Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas legislators are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers going 30 miles over the speed limit. The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Teen critically injured in crash near Garden Plain

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol released details on a crash that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured on Thursday. The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. on eastbound US-54 at 267th Street West. KHP said a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado struck a 2023 Kenworth at the intersection.
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
KAKE TV

1 killed in Reno County rollover

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton

Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Integra Technologies to expand in Wichita

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
WICHITA, KS

