Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm one person is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St. Dispatch confirms the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., Sunday. That person was taken to a local hospital. The Wichita Police Department is now...
KSN.com
Wichita police responding to east Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a shooting Sunday afternoon around 2 o’clock near Kellogg and Greenwich. Sedgwick County Dispatch told KSN that this was allegedly a result of a family argument. Dispatchers said the father allegedly shot at the son. Dispatch says the son is currently missing...
WIBW
Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County, around 12:20 am, Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was...
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
4 injured in a crash on K-96 in northeast Wichita
Three people were injured Thursday morning in a crash on westbound Kansas Highway 96 and Hydraulic.
KAKE TV
The WPD says the shots heard by firefighters Saturday morning were fireworks
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are working to determine who fired shots and why near downtown early Saturday morning. Shots were heard in the area of 8th and Broadway and they were heard very close to the area of where firefighters were on scene monitoring an early-morning fire. Around...
Multiple injuries reported in K-96 crash near Hydraulic exit in north Wichita
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of K-96 during the 8’clock hour.
KWCH.com
Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas legislators are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers going 30 miles over the speed limit. The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
Woman dies in Reno County crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
KWCH.com
Teen critically injured in crash near Garden Plain
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol released details on a crash that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured on Thursday. The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. on eastbound US-54 at 267th Street West. KHP said a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado struck a 2023 Kenworth at the intersection.
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
KAKE TV
Man gets nearly 17 years in prison deadly Thanksgiving Day crash in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 38-year-old Andover man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed one person and injured another in Wichita on Thanksgiving in 2021. Garett Meyers pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton
Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
KWCH.com
Integra Technologies to expand in Wichita
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
KWCH.com
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
Crews battle fire at Wichita duplex with ‘excessive storage’
The Wichita Fire Department battled a duplex fire with "excessive storage conditions" near Seneca and McCormick Street.
Tanganyika holds baby shower for pregnant rhino
The Tanganyika Wildlife Park is welcoming a new baby rhino to the park with a baby shower.
Wichita Police identifies woman killed after crash on Kellogg
Wichita Police have released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris
Wichita may get diverging diamond interchanges on K-96
Wichita drivers may travel through a newer type of interchange on Kansas Highway 96 in the future.
Comments / 1