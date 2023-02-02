Read full article on original website
The Flag of New Zealand: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For centuries flags have been flown all around the world, consisting of various combinations of colors, symbols, and shapes. They can be used to represent countries, states, political parties, and even different cultures. They can also provide a fascinating insight into the past. However, New Zealand is one of a few places that also features another country’s flag within their own – the British flag in this case. Read on to discover everything you need to know about the flag of New Zealand – including it’s history and what it represents. We’ll also learn about the former national flags, and the current Māori flag too.
The 500-year history of how sorrel migrated from West Africa to become the original 'Red Drink'
Sorrel migrated abroad during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The hibiscus drink is a way for the African diaspora to reconnect with their heritage.
Ancient ruins show that Jesus might have been beardless
Historians and scholars have always debated about the possibility of Jesus being bearless throughout his lifetime. Although there is no strong evidence to prove that Jesus was bearless, there are many ancient artifacts and ancient ruins that suggest that he might have been a clean-shaven man.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met
The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies
Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
Clue to rising sea levels lies in DNA of 4m-year-old octopus, scientists say
Deep in the DNA of an Antarctic octopus, scientists may have uncovered a major clue about the future fate of the continent’s ice sheet – raising fears global heating could soon set off runaway melting. Climate scientists have been struggling to work out if the ice sheet collapsed...
Refinery29
American History Has Been Whitewashed, But The 1619 Project Wants You To Know The Truth
Welcome to If You Know, You Know, the corner of the internet celebrating the most interesting people and dissecting phenomena within our rich diaspora. Those who get it, get it, and those who don't...well, why are you in our business?. Look at your social media timelines, your news programs, even...
Archaeologists find 5,000-year-old tavern -- including food remains -- in Iraq
Eating out seems to have been as popular 5,000 years ago as it is today, with archaeologists in Iraq uncovering an ancient tavern dating back to 2,700 BCE.
Refinery29
After 100 Years of Whitewashing, Brazil Will Depict the Goddess Iemanjá as Black
Every February 2, the city of Salvador in Brazil celebrates Iemanjá, deity of the sea and motherhood, who is the most-worshiped Yoruba goddess in the country. During this commemoration in 2016, as hundreds of thousands of devotees prayed to this orisha in an hours-long festivity that always takes place on the beachfront of the Rio Vermelho neighborhood, Cintia Maria, a regular goer, felt deeply bothered.
Good News Network
Over 100 New Nazca Lines Discovered in Peru Designed by Ancient People
In a major archaeological discovery, a team of Peruvian and Japanese researchers have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the ancient Nazca Plain in Peru, near to the enormous glyphs that remain as mysterious as they are famous. Found during 2 years of aerial surveys, their discovery led to the creation...
Vice
A Japanese photographer’s unconventional family portraits
There are no family portraits in the history of Japanese photography quite like Masaki Yamamoto’s Guts (2018). Exhibiting 92 brilliantly blunt fly-on-the-wall photos of his seven-member family during their cluttered, 18-year tenancy in a one-room apartment in Kobe, Japan, the book offered a unique and unashamed view of domestic life amongst towering heaps of laundry, dirty dishes and newspapers.
Roman sewer works reveal statue of emperor posing as Hercules
ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A life-sized statue of a Roman emperor posing as the classical hero Hercules has been discovered during sewer repair works near the Appia Antica (Appian Way), ancient Rome's first highway.
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion
The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in. Soon, the gentle sounds of a guitar were drowned out by people vomiting — a common downside of the drug.Gonzales started howling, sobbing, laughing and repeatedly babbling. Facilitators from Hummingbird Church placed him face down, calming him momentarily before he started laughing again and crawling.“I seen these dark veins come...
NPR
Meet the people safeguarding the sacred forests and lagoons of West Africa
When a logging company tried to force its way into a traditional forest in Daniel Karworo's hometown in rural Liberia, the machine got stuck in the mud and did not manage to cut down a single tree. Karworo says the spirit of the sacred forest stopped the truck. But he...
Gizmodo
The Violently Misogynistic Incel Community Is Rewriting Its Own History Through an Incel Wiki
From the outside, the community of self-described “involuntary celibates” AKA “incels” is depressingly nihilistic as much as it is misogynistic. Beyond the recent reports about so-called “incel culture’s” bogus links to movies like Joker that borders on moral panic, there is something incredibly sad about a group of mostly young men who have closed themselves into a self-hate echo chamber. That’s all before you start analyzing incel’s links to mass violence, hate groups, and a self-purported “war against women” when it becomes clear that the community is still awash in violent rhetoric targeting women.
Phys.org
Mistaken fossil rewrites history of Indian subcontinent for second time
In 2020, amid the first pandemic lockdowns, a scientific conference scheduled to take place in India never happened. But a group of geologists who were already on site decided to make the most of their time and visited the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a series of caves with ancient cave art near Bhopal, India. There, they spotted the fossil of Dickinsonia¸ a flat, elongated and primitive animal from before complex animals evolved. It marked the first-ever discovery of Dickinsonia in India.
Pitt News
Indian Nationality Room Committee celebrates Republic Day with traditional music, dance
Attendees enjoyed Bharatham dance performances, Hindi music and snacking on samosas and pakoras to celebrate Indian culture. The event honored India’s Republic Day, the national holiday commemorating India’s independence as a nation. About 150 students, staff and community members attended the celebration at the Frick Fine Arts Building...
Aristocratic British family whose ancestors owned 1,000 slaves to apologize and pay $120,000 to reparations fund
The Trevelyan family, whose ancestors owned six sugar plantations on the Caribbean island of Grenada, said they hope other families follow suit.
‘Twice Colonized,’ About Inuit Lawyer Aaju Peter, to Open Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX
“Twice Colonized” by Danish filmmaker Lin Alluna will open Copenhagen documentary film festival CPH:DOX, and will play in its competition section, Next:Wave. The festival will open on March 15 at DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen’s international concert venue. The film centers on renowned Inuit lawyer Aaju Peter, who has led a lifelong fight for the rights of indigenous people in Greenland. Niklas Engstrøm, artistic director of CPH:DOX, said: “’Twice Colonized’ is an inspiring and emotionally powerful documentary film. It deals with the personal consequences of colonialism and gives us a much-needed new perspective on the colonial history of Denmark, as well as in the...
