For centuries flags have been flown all around the world, consisting of various combinations of colors, symbols, and shapes. They can be used to represent countries, states, political parties, and even different cultures. They can also provide a fascinating insight into the past. However, New Zealand is one of a few places that also features another country’s flag within their own – the British flag in this case. Read on to discover everything you need to know about the flag of New Zealand – including it’s history and what it represents. We’ll also learn about the former national flags, and the current Māori flag too.

1 DAY AGO