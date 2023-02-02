Read full article on original website
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Elevate your Samsung S23 Ultra with Spigen’s exclusive new lineup of accessories
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you reserved a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or it’s on your to-buy list, you’re going to need hardware to protect your new device. And if you’re looking to do more than prevent your phone from getting busted, one of Spigen’s three new S23 Ultra cases can augment your experience while keeping your tech protected in style. Spigen’s cases regularly show up on roundups of our favorite accessories – like the best cases for the S22 and S22 Ultra – and for good reason. Through its partnership with Samsung, Spigen has an inside edge in designing custom features to support Samsung’s new releases. This latest collection of cases and accessories brings updates to Spigen’s classic lineup and introduces new features making their Android debut.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is $120 off, delivered by the Super Bowl
Super Bowl TV deals are in full swing at the moment with the big game coming up fast. That means this is the ideal time to upgrade your TV to something truly special for less. Right now at Samsung, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV for $680 working out at a saving of $120 off the usual price of $800. A great TV from an equally great manufacturer, it’s a reliable bet for anyone looking to watch the football or simply enjoy movies in style. Here’s a look at why it’s worth it or you can simply hit the buy button below.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can
It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: is the Ultra worth $400 more?
It’s that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest lineup of flagship smartphones. As expected, this year’s Galaxy S23 models follow closely in the footsteps of their respective S22 predecessors. Interestingly, the changes across the board this year are considerably more iterative — a good sign...
Xbox exclusive CrossfireX is shutting down, offering limited refunds
Smilegate Entertainment, the developer of the Xbox exclusive shooter CrossfireX, has announced that the game will shut down in the coming months.
Engadget
Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection after May 9th
If you own a PS5, make sure to claim the included games before then. All good things must come to an end. Since September 2020, Sony has offered the to PlayStation 5 owners with an active PS Plus membership. That bundle comes with some of the PlayStation 4’s best games, including Bloodborne, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Batman: Arkham Knight, Fallout 4 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Come May 9th, however, Sony will no offer the PlayStation Plus Collection, the company .
Digital Trends
Earfun Air Pro 3 review: three is a magic number
“Why spend more when the Air Pro 3 offer so much for so little?”. Earfun’s latest wireless earbuds, the $80 Earfun Air Pro 3, prove yet again that you don’t have to spend Apple amounts of money for a great noise-canceling wireless audio experience. Contents. If it ain’t...
GoldenEye 007 Almost Used This N64 Peripheral To Reload
Now that the classic "GoldenEye 007" has arrived on both Xbox platforms and the Nintendo Switch, players seeking to relive some good, old-fashioned, James Bond-fueled FPS action will be able to do so without digging out their Nintendo 64. Additionally, with its newfound time in the limelight, plenty of interesting tidbits about "GoldenEye 007" have come forth. Not the least of which is the fact that the game was, at one point, supposed to use an N64 peripheral in order for players to reload their in-game weapons.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: Compare the New Phone Against the 2022 Flagship
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Wednesday as part of the company's Unpacked event, but Samsung is also keeping last year's Galaxy S22 around with a price cut. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
knowtechie.com
Buy a Meta Quest 2, and get Golf+ and Space Explorers for free
If you needed another reason to pony up the $399 for a Meta Quest 2 headset, here’s one: Buy one from Feb 5 through June 3rd, and Meta will give you two games for free. That’s a $50 value just for buying one of the best VR headsets on the market. As the headline suggests, you’re getting Golf+ and Space Explorers at no charge. Free. Zilch. Nada.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
CNET
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Spec-by-Spec Comparison
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new luxury-level flagship phone in the company's Galaxy line revealed at Wednesday's Unpacked event. Starting at $1,200 (£1,249, AU$1,949), one of its biggest improvements is a new 200-megapixel main camera -- nearly double the resolution of last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. That camera upgrade comes alongside a special version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that Samsung says has been optimized specifically for the Galaxy S23 line.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
CNET
Acer Spin 5 (2022) Review: Solid 2-in-1 With an OLED Omission
The Acer Spin 5 is a lightweight, all-aluminum, two-in-one laptop with a high-resolution, 14-inch display powered by speedy 12th-gen Intel silicon. Its plain looks, however, are closer to that of the midrange Lenovo Yoga 7i than premium laptop-tablet hybrids like the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or HP Spectre x360 14. These competing models look sleeker with design flourishes like rounded edges and corners for added comfort and style.
Digital Trends
Best Buy will give you a $10 to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy today
Excited for Hogwarts Legacy that’s set for release imminently? Best Buy has an amazing offer right now where if you pre-order the game, you can receive a $10 Best Buy e-gift card entirely for free. There’s no catch. It applies to all versions of the game including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox One version when it releases later this year, all priced at $70. It also works with the Deluxe Edition of the game priced at $80. Not convinced yet? Read on while we tell you all about the deal.
The Problem With Dead Space, As Told By PC Gamers
The science fiction horror genre has exploded in the last few years, especially in 2022 when the Summer Games Fest revealed a surprising number of upcoming horror games set in space or the near future. "The Callisto Protocol," "Fort Solis," "Atomic Heart," "Aliens: The Dark Descent" — all games that were revealed practically at the same time. But "Dead Space," the iconic game that helped to spur the genre's popularity a decade ago, loomed over the rest as a new remake was also announced. Fans were excited about returning to the original game, brought back to life with modern capabilities, but not everyone is pleased with the final result.
The Verge
Galaxy S23 vs. S23 Plus vs. S23 Ultra
When looking at the specs, the biggest “wow” number is the megapixel count for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung’s Ultra model is always the one pushing the envelope with the most cameras, the largest amount of RAM and storage potential, and now, by far, the most megapixels. So for $1,199.99, you get that 200-megapixel main camera, the biggest battery of the S23 phones (5,000mAh), and a jumbo-size 6.8-inch screen. Last year’s S22 Ultra ended up being our favorite phone for photography when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, so it will be interesting to see what the Ultra’s new high-resolution sensor brings to the table.
