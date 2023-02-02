ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Y-105FM

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Ruth Kelly Hustad

Ruth Kelly Hustad, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, in Edina, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early September.  Our beloved Mom and Gram (Ruth, “Ruthie, Ru”) will be deeply missed by her family and many dear friends. She lived a truly amazing 89 years.  Ruth was born on Sept. 28, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Sports update: Eagles upset Benilde-St. Margaret 2-0

The Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team upset No. 5 ranked Benilde-St. Margaret 2-0 on Saturday night at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. Eagles junior forward Teddy Townsend (28) snapped a shot from the slot to find the five-hole for the game-winning goal midway through the second period. Photo by Rick Olson Check [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Pathways and Capstones boost college and career prep at EPHS

When Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students begin choosing next year’s courses on Feb. 1, they’ll have important new tools to prepare them for their futures: Pathways and expanded Capstone experiences. Pathways are suggested course progressions that reflect five high-demand career fields. They are geared to provide a focused but flexible framework that can guide [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
willmarradio.com

Teen shot to death in Chanhassen

(Chanhassen, MN) -- Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
CHANHASSEN, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Story update: Eagles win in overtime

The Eagles girls hockey team beat the Academy of Holy Angels 2-1 in overtime on Friday at Eden Prairie Community Center. Eagles senior captain Jordan Hirsch (25) scored the game-winning goal with 4:17 remaining in overtime. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KROC News

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
FOREST LAKE, MN
kymnradio.net

Arrest made, charges filed in July overdose death; Public Safety Center will require more corrections officers; Northfield Public Library has new satellitie book drops

On Tuesday, Northfield police made an arrest in connection with the overdose death of a young Northfield man, and. yesterday the Rice County Attorney’s office brought murder charges against the suspect. Separate statements made by the Northfield Police Department and the Rice County Attorney’s office said 22-year-old Chalin Riley...
NORTHFIELD, MN
tourcounsel.com

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes | Shopping mall in Minnesota

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States. Construction of Arbor Lakes began in the late 1990s with a simulacrum of a traditional American Main Street designed in neotraditional style. The second phase (completed in 2003) included the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Minnesota's first lifestyle center, which includes neotraditional elements. The third phase, The Fountains at Arbor Lakes, is approximately 850,000 square feet (79,000 m2) in size and includes a Main Street-inspired entrance, with two hotels, several restaurants, and a number of junior anchors.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
