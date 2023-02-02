Multiple injuries reported in K-96 crash near Hydraulic exit in north Wichita

Authorities are reporting multiple injuries, including young children, in a Thursday morning crash on K-96 near the Hydraulic exit in north Wichita.

The crash happened during the 8’clock hour in the westbound lanes of K-96. Some of the people injured are in critical condition, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Traffic is slow moving in the area because some highway lanes are closed.

Authorities are asking motorists to exit at Hillside, if possible, to detour around the crash site.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.