Read full article on original website
Related
‘Married…With Children’ Star Ted McGinley Guest-Starred on Christmas Episode Before Landing Jefferson D’Arcy Role
'Married...With Children' star Ted McGinley guest-starred on an episode of the Fox sitcom before becoming a permanent cast member.
Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU
In the wake of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" — an idea that sat in limbo since 2007 — burst onto the small screen in 2017 to keep its predecessor's fans entertained. Not only did it accomplish this goal with ease, but in time, it has managed to stand on its own two feet without having to rely on the name recognition of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel program is already up to six seasons, and it isn't displaying any sign of ending as of yet, so expect to see more of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and the rest of the Cooper clan in the coming years.
Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez Would Be Completely On Board With A Manny Spin-Off
It's been a few years since ABC's "Modern Family" aired its finale, and plenty of fans are still feeling the loss. After all, viewers got to know the Dunphy/Pritchett clan well enough to happily welcome them into their living rooms on a weekly basis, even if it was just for 22 minutes at a time. And although the series gave us a satisfying conclusion, it's hard not to want more from these characters, in any shape or form. And, at least one of the cast members has expressed the same interest in continuing the story.
Shameless' Nichole Sakura Never Imagined Amanda Would Become So Involved With Lip
Throughout its 11-season run on Showtime, "Shameless" narratives provided no particular shortage of love interests for the various members of the Gallagher family. And as any fan of the series might be quick to point out, hooking up with a Gallagher was, more often than not, a prescription for heartbreak, if not an outright ticket for emotional humiliation.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Cheering For Mary After Confronting Mandy's Mom
On "Young Sheldon," it isn't a secret that Mandy's (Emily Osment) parents haven't been 100% supportive of Mandy since she announced her pregnancy, nor have they hidden their disapproval of a 17-year-old Georgie (Montana Jordan) being the baby's father. Her mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), stopped talking to her after she found out she was pregnant, and while "Young Sheldon" fans loved Mandy's dad, Jim (Will Sasso), secretly trying to help Mandy out, Mandy wanted no part of it.
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
John Lennon screamed and he screamed, and he learned to feel his fear and pain
"I am myself and I know why" - How John Lennon used primal therapy to create the Plastic Ono Band album
‘SNL’ Alum Molly Shannon Suffered Multiple Injuries While Playing Her Most Iconic Character
Molly Shannon opens up about what inspired her 'SNL' character Mary Katherine Gallagher and the demands of playing the awkward schoolgirl.
How Edward Herrmann Behaved On The Set Of Gilmore Girls, According To Keiko Agena
Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) may have an unbreakable bond with her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham), but the aspiring journalist has a particularly special place in her heart for her grandfather, Richard (Edward Herrmann). On the surface, Richard is a no-nonsense, strict man, especially regarding Lorelai's teenage pregnancy. He's a wealthy...
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Law & Order: SVU Sure Seems Like It's About To Lose Another Main Cast Member (& Honestly? It's Time)
The following article contains spoilers for "Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 13, "Intersection." "Law & Order: SVU" has been on the air for a couple of decades at this point, and you don't get that far without losing a few cast members along the way. Plenty of people have come and gone from the precinct, and regardless if they leave on good or bad terms, it always makes for intriguing television. The current season has already seen a departure with Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) bidding goodbye to her crime-fighting compatriots. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) took the news particularly hard upon first hearing Rollins was leaving the force to teach at Fordham University (via USA Today), but eventually, she came around to accepting the news.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
Law & Order's Dick Wolf Knows His Fascination With Crime Is Weird
Since the 1980s, television creator, writer, and executive producer Dick Wolf has fashioned some of the most easily identifiable procedural dramas in TV history. After getting his start as a writer and co-executive producer on "Hill Street Blues" and "Miami Vice," the creator combined era-specific struggles in law enforcement to his first magnum opus as a showrunner, NBC's "Law & Order," which aired for an astonishing 20 years from 1990-2010 before being revived again in 2021. This show soon led to a franchise with 1999's "Law & Order" SVU," which airs to this day, in addition to "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and the short-lived "Law & Order: Trial by Jury" and "Law & Order: True Crime."
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
The 60 Minutes Segment That Had Viewers Talking About A Murder She Wrote Reboot
Despite her obvious talent, Angela Lansbury was known as more of a character actress than a Hollywood one at the beginning of her career, but that changed after she landed the role of mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote." The show was a massive hit for the CBS network. As reported by PBS, the series raked in ratings for years. Lansbury still holds the record for the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a television drama series, as well as the most Emmy nominations for lead actress in a drama series. Playing Jessica Fletcher was the first time Lansbury got to take center stage as the leading lady, so she was naturally devastated when the show was cancelled.
Tom Selleck Didn't Know How To Feel When Blue Bloods Passed Magnum P.I. In Episodes
It's not easy going the distance on TV, and not many shows are able to cross the 200-episode mark. But the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" just so happens to be one of the lucky ones. The series has kept fans entertained to the point where it has crossed the 200-episode milestone and even surpassed the episode count of Tom Selleck's other popular program, "Magnum P.I." That fact has been a conflicting experience for the seasoned actor.
Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83
As announced by her family (via Neptune Society), Melinda Dillon, who memorably starred in Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977, died on January 9, 2023, at the age of 83. No further details were shared about her death. Melinda Dillon is perhaps best remembered for her Oscar-nominated supporting role as Jillian Guiler in Spielberg's sci-fi classic which helped inspire generations to keep an open mind about the wonders of space and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. She earned another best supporting actress nomination for her featured role as the tragic Teresa Perrone in 1981's "Absence of Malice" alongside Paul Newman.
Sarah Chalke Loves That Beth's Love Life Catches Rick And Morty Viewers 'Off-Guard'
While the focus of "Rick and Morty" — Adult Swim's hit animated comedy from Dan Harmon and the now-fired Justin Roiland — is on its titular scientist and grandson duo, the rest of the main cast has always remained just as interesting. Spencer Grammer brings a blast of sardonic chill to the teenage Summer Smith. Chris Parnell is delightfully wimpy as husband and father Jerry Smith. But of all the family members, it is Beth Smith, voiced by Sarah Chalke, who often goes to the most extreme emotional places during the storylines that center her.
Yellowstone's Danny Huston Says Creator Taylor Sheridan Knows 'What America Is'
Taylor Sheridan is single-handedly redefining modern television in a way that few creators this side of Shonda Rhimes have. With an entire shared universe based on his hit series, "Yellowstone," Sheridan has become an incredibly hot commodity for the Paramount Network, also producing shows like "Tulsa King," which take place outside of the "Yellowstone" universe.
Matt Bomer's Ideal Season Of AHS Involves Sharks And Sirens
"American Horror Story" is allowed a fair amount of freedom between its seasons due to its anthology format. Each "American Horror Story" season tends to focus on one location and set of characters. Still, some examples of characters appear across multiple seasons, like Pepper (Naomi Grossman) and the witches from "American Horror Story: Coven." Besides often changing characters, "American Horror Story" also changes settings and eras of time, which has resulted in a tremendous range that has involved haunted houses, freak shows, evil hotels, suburbia cults, and even the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0