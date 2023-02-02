Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Glenn Richard Gutterson, 55, of Waitsfield
WAITSFIELD — Glenn Gutterson, chef in Waitsfield, Vt., died Oct. 2, 2022. He was born March 17, 1967, in Middlebury, Vt., the beloved son of Norman and Judith Gutterson, now of Amherst, N.H. Glenn had been married to Tamar (Lederman) Gutterson of Waitsfield. They were parents of a son,...
Time Out Global
The foodie’s guide to Stowe, VT
Winter in New England is not for the faint hearted. The cold days, long nights and howling winds take its toll on all of us. But if you ask any local, they will tell you that you just need to lean into it and try to enjoy the season. One of the best ways to do this is to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty that our region is blessed with—just be sure to wear a warm jacket! Heading up North for a ski trip is one of the best ways to stay active in the wintertime and these days there are plenty of activities to keep the non-skiers/boarders busy as well! Stowe, Vermont in particular has so much to offer everyone this year.
WCAX
Vermont-filmed fantasy movie ‘The Butterfly Queen’ set for local premiere
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-made film will have its local premiere soon. “The Butterfly Queen” was filmed at a Ryegate farm, and the community stepped up to help, whether it was building sets or lending expertise on props and mechanics. Filmmaker Liam O’Connnor-Genereaux says it’s a story of...
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
colchestersun.com
The Spanked Puppy to host Cabot Big Cheese Cook-Off this Sunday
COLCHESTER — Whose version of everyone’s favorite dish – mac & cheese – is the best?. The Spanked Puppy Family Restaurant and Pub’s Big Cheese Cook-Off returns this Sunday, February 5. “You can argue all you want about who you voted for or your favorite...
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic Schools Week Mass draws hundreds of students to cathedral
They came from all 12 brick-and-mortar Catholic Schools in Vermont, from Barton to Brattleboro and Burlington to Bennington. About 460 students, teachers, staff and administrators represented their schools at the Catholic Schools Week Diocesan Mass Feb. 1 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. Some came by bus, others...
Amid conflict between off-campus students and neighbors, Middlebury adopts new noise ordinance
Starting this weekend, Middlebury residents — including off-campus students — need to turn the volume down by 11 p.m. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid conflict between off-campus students and neighbors, Middlebury adopts new noise ordinance.
WCAX
Burlington pod community to open next week with updated rules
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first residents are set to move into Burlington’s pod community next week. The low-barrier shelter in the Old North End is months behind schedule, and officials on Thursday revealed substantial changes to the rules for those staying there. The plan is to have five...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
tourcounsel.com
CityPlace Burlington | Shopping mall in Vermont
CityPlace Burlington (previously named Burlington Square Mall and Burlington Town Center) was a formerly enclosed shopping mall. Located on the Church Street Marketplace open-air mall in Burlington, Vermont, United States, it opened in 1976. The mall's anchor stores were Macy's and L.L.Bean. The western portion of the mall closed in fall 2017 for redevelopment.
montpelierbridge.org
State Hearing On Draft Wake Boat Rule Feb. 15
In recent years, a new and growing water sport has arrived in Vermont. It involves surfing behind wake boats, expensive motorized watercraft that feature an integrated ballast tank below the boat, filled with water. With their much greater weight, wake boats create a large, surfable, artificial wave that can be two to four feet high. A recent magazine article on the boats described them as providing “an ocean-surfing experience on calm, inland lakes.”
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
lakeplacidnews.com
The big chill
LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service on Wednesday, Feb. 1 issued a wind chill warning for northern New York and Vermont from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties. Meanwhile, some outdoor recreation experts in the Tri-Lakes...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to talk with anyone associated with early learning center at Goddard from 1996-1997
PLAINFIELD — Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Plainfield back in the 90s. Investigators say they are looking to identify anyone who attended or was employed by Flanders Early Learning Center. The center is located on Goddard College campus. The timeframe of the investigation is...
OnlyInYourState
These Luxury Parker Hill Tents Will Take Your Vermont Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level
The Parker Hill district of southeast Vermont is a place where visitors are immersed in history. It’s a picturesque region with homes and farms that date to the 1700s. A unique campground offers an experience in the heart of this beauty but guests don’t have to rough it; a luxury campground makes getaways as comfortable as they are unforgettable. Here’s what you need to know about the Parker Hill Farm Boutique Campground.
Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine
Once considered a rising Republican star, Parent opted not to seek reelection this past fall, and is now working for Leonine Public Affairs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine.
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Washington County faces power outages in cold weather
NYSEG reports power outages in the areas of Granville, Hebron, Jackson and Salem for February 4. Washington County deputy director Tim Hardy explains they're in contact with NYSEG who are working to repair the outages.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Vermont With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
For a hearty meal that will satisfy even the pickiest eater in your family, head to Essex Junction Grand Buffet in Vermont. Based in the heart of Essex Junction, this popular restaurant serves all-you-can-eat Chinese food, sushi, and tons of desserts that locals and visitors spending time in Vermont love to chow down on. Therefore, bring your appetite when you and your family plan to dine at this restaurant with as many desserts as main dishes when you’re in Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
