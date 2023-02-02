Read full article on original website
thurstontalk.com
3 Days of Razor Clam Digging at Mocrocks Beaches Starts Saturday, February 4; Copalis Beach Also Open February 5 and 7
Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers today confirmed razor clam digging reopens at Mocrocks beaches Feb. 4 followed by opportunities February 6 and 8. This is in addition to Copalis Beach open on February 5 and 7. “It’s been...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Second Washington Beach Opening For Razor Clams
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers today confirmed razor clam digging reopens at Mocrocks beaches Feb. 4 followed by opportunities Feb. 6 and Feb. 8. This is in addition to Copalis Beach open on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7. “It’s been about nine months since we last...
KXRO.com
Clam digging returns to Copalis Beach Feb. 3, 5, & 7
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers have confirmed that razor clam digging reopens at Copalis Beach on Friday, Feb. 3, followed by additional opportunities on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7. Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist said, “Copalis Beach still remains the only location with toxicity...
KING Question: Is it legal to hunt migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?
SKAGIT, Wash. — It's time for Friday's "KING Question," where we get your questions answered about what's going on in your community. Is it legal to use a shotgun during hunting season to shoot down migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?. THE SOURCES. THE ANSWER. Janet from Skagit Valley...
thatoregonlife.com
This Gorgeous Day Hike In Eastern Oregon Leads To A Dramatic Natural Wonder
Eastern Oregon has hundreds of gorgeous trails to explore. One of the most interesting trails in this part of our beautiful state leads to a dramatic geological wonder: Twin Pillars in the Ochoco National Forest. If you’re up for a nice long day hike through a varied landscape, Twin Pillars is a must.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
thenorthernlight.com
Glacial ice sheet that covered Blaine leaves remnants
Although hard to imagine, about 16,000 years ago a glacial ice sheet one-mile thick covered the Blaine and Birch Bay area. This ice was part of an extension of Cordilleran Ice sheet that covered present-day southern Alaska and parts of western Canada. The extension is called the Puget lobe, and at the peak of its advancement it covered all of Puget Sound and extended as far south as the Olympia and Centralia area.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Update On Fish-, Wildlife-, WDFW-related Bills In WA Legislature
The Olympia Outsider™ wishes he could cover every bill dropped in the Washington legislature – from one banning octopus farming to another declaring a state cactus to far, far, faaaaaar weightier matters – but alas, ol’ Oly Outs is l-a-z-y. Also, he has other responsibilities today,...
Mountain snowpack has fallen behind; could impact water supply
December was a cold month with plenty of precipitation, wet, frozen, and even freezing. Our region’s mountain snowpack is averaging 110% above normal. But after a milder and drier than average January, our mountain snowpack has fallen behind. In the Puget Sound region, Olympia, Seattle, and Bellingham were all warmer than average during the month and only had around half of the average precipitation.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
KUOW
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest
January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at 'The Goonies' house saved by Coast Guard in daring rescue
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in "The Goonies" was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue when he was tossed from a stolen boat as it capsized, authorities said.
kpq.com
DNR is Looking to Expand Wildfire Ready Neighbors Program into Western Washington
Washington State’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking to expand their Wildfire Ready Neighbors program into western Washington. Back in 2021, DNR launched their Wildfire Ready Neighbors program, a program that helps craft a personal wildfire prevention plan for homeowners and promote wildfire resiliency. Due to climate change...
‘Eyesore.’ 1st vote on WA bill to stop wind turbine lights from blinking all night
“ ... it is important to us to protect and maintain the beauty of our landscape,” said Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick.
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
KUOW
Scientists try to keep up with chemical blizzard entering Puget Sound
Wastewater treatment plants are sending hundreds of unregulated chemicals into Puget Sound. The plants sterilize sewage and remove solids and organic materials from it. But they were never designed to remove things like antibiotics, cosmetics, hormones, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products that wash down household drains. “The latest estimate of...
OnlyInYourState
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic
Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
