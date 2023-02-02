ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'Daily Show' reporter to headline White House press dinner

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Real and fake news will collide again at this year's White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Roy Wood Jr., who plays a reporter on “The Daily Show,” the long-running Comedy Central program that blends comedy and news, will headline the event on April 29.

Tamara Keith, president of the correspondents' association, said Thursday that Wood brings “a journalistic eye to his comedy.”

"He’s hilarious — but also makes sure his audiences are thinking as they laugh,” Keith said.

The show’s former host Trevor Noah spoke at last year’s dinner , at which President Joe Biden poked fun at himself, former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party and the members of the press.

“I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have,” Biden, a Democrat, quipped then to an audience of about 2,600, among them journalists, government officials and celebrities.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Fox News Executive Dies Suddenly

The Fox News studios and offices are in mourning after word came out from executives on Friday that one of the network’s top executives died at his home earlier this month at just 47 years old.
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy