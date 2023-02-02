Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Related
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
insidernj.com
Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community. Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose. The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.”
As Sayreville, NJ mourns slain councilwoman, community remains without answers
A memorial for slain Sayreville Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour is planned for Wednesday. A memorial for Eunice Dwumfour, found fatally shot in her vehicle, is planned for Wednesday evening. [ more › ]
New Jersey Globe
Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district
In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
After votes were counted twice, election recount will begin in 4 N.J. towns next week
A recount election for four Monmouth County towns will move forward next week after a judge greenlit the process Thursday. The recount was necessary in Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls due to a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office, which filed emergent applications for the process last month.
New Jersey Globe
Sayreville councilwoman shot and killed
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The shooting occurred outside her home, and Dwumfour was hit multiple times. Law enforcement officials are looking at Dwumfour’s role as a pastor at Champion Royal Assemblies, a Nigerian-based church,...
Ocean County Commissioner Joe Vicari Will Not Seek Another Term
OCEAN COUNTY – He has always taken pride in his being the longest serving County Commissioner (formerly Freeholder) in the state and his sharing of both Ocean County/U.S. and world history, but all good things come to an end as Joseph Vicari announced today that he will not seek re-election in the fall.
Man Arrested For Posing As Student At Morris County High School: Prosecutor
A man was arrested for pretending to be a student at a Morris County high school, authorities said. Charles Banaciski III, 19, was seen on surveillance footage entering Montville Township High School around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release on Friday.
New Jersey Globe
Anderson will run for Monmouth commissioner
Shrewsbury Mayor Erik Anderson will seek Republican organization support for Monmouth County Commissioner, pitting him in a possible fight with 87-year-old incumbent Lillian Burry. Anderson has emerged as the leading candidate to run with incumbent Ross Licitra. While GOP officials have not made any public statements regarding Burry, it’s become...
insidernj.com
Flemington Councilman Busted for Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute
Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced today that a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force and the Flemington Borough Police Department led to the arrest of an elected member of the Flemington Borough Town Council on charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.
Police ramp up efforts to solve probe of Sayreville councilwoman's fatal shooting
Police are now asking for the public's help and set up electronic boards asking the community for any information connected to Wednesday night's shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Ocean County Law Enforcement Agencies Hold Town Hall Community Dialogue in Wake of Death of Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement agencies throughout Ocean County this morning held a community dialogue in wake of Tyre Nichols. The event, held at the Ocean County College, featured a candid conversation and open dialogue with the public. The event was hosted by the OCPO in collaboration with Office of the AG, the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
A borough councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed while sitting inside her car Wednesday evening, prosecutors confirmed.
Sayreville Police Seek Public's Help to Find Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Killer
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday evening, Feb. 1. In particular, the police are seeking assistance from residents of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments who might have video footage of the complex between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. We are also seeking out anyone who might have traveled with a dashboard camera in their vehicle during those times along Ernston Road, Gondek Driver, or Point of Woods Drive. Anyone with video footage is asked to email it to CIBevidence@sayreville.com or call Det. Morales at (732) 727-4444. All information can be kept confidential. Related: Vigil Set for Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Feb. 8 Related: Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence in Sayreville Related: Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man arrested in Morris County now faces drug charge
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Passaic County man who was a wanted person has been arrested and is now facing a drug charge, according to police. On Jan. 31, at around 11:22 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Route 80 east ramp from Route 53 in Denville Township after observing a vehicle being operated with dark, aftermarket window tint, police said.
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
Comments / 0