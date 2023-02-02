ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

insidernj.com

Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire

Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community. Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose. The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district

In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges

FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

After votes were counted twice, election recount will begin in 4 N.J. towns next week

A recount election for four Monmouth County towns will move forward next week after a judge greenlit the process Thursday. The recount was necessary in Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls due to a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office, which filed emergent applications for the process last month.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Sayreville councilwoman shot and killed

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The shooting occurred outside her home, and Dwumfour was hit multiple times. Law enforcement officials are looking at Dwumfour’s role as a pastor at Champion Royal Assemblies, a Nigerian-based church,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Anderson will run for Monmouth commissioner

Shrewsbury Mayor Erik Anderson will seek Republican organization support for Monmouth County Commissioner, pitting him in a possible fight with 87-year-old incumbent Lillian Burry. Anderson has emerged as the leading candidate to run with incumbent Ross Licitra. While GOP officials have not made any public statements regarding Burry, it’s become...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Flemington Councilman Busted for Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced today that a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force and the Flemington Borough Police Department led to the arrest of an elected member of the Flemington Borough Town Council on charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ

🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sayreville Police Seek Public's Help to Find Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Killer

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday evening, Feb. 1. In particular, the police are seeking assistance from residents of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments who might have video footage of the complex between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. We are also seeking out anyone who might have traveled with a dashboard camera in their vehicle during those times along Ernston Road, Gondek Driver, or Point of Woods Drive. Anyone with video footage is asked to email it to CIBevidence@sayreville.com or call Det. Morales at (732) 727-4444. All information can be kept confidential. Related: Vigil Set for Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Feb. 8 Related: Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence in Sayreville Related: Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
SAYREVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man arrested in Morris County now faces drug charge

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Passaic County man who was a wanted person has been arrested and is now facing a drug charge, according to police. On Jan. 31, at around 11:22 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Route 80 east ramp from Route 53 in Denville Township after observing a vehicle being operated with dark, aftermarket window tint, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

