Jefferson City, MO

kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire near Macks Creek burns 40 acres

A natural cover fire burns about 40 acres in Camden County. The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District reports crews were called Saturday afternoon to the fire in the 1300 block of Storm Ridge Road, about two miles east of Macks Creek. When crews arrived, they found approximately 40 acres...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek

A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjfmradio.com

Auxvasse man breaks 26 year old state record

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
AUXVASSE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
5 On Your Side

St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Pulaski County water district issues Boil Water Advisory

NEAR WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A water district near Waynesville issued a Boil water advisory. Officials issued the order after E. coli and coliform bacteria were found. The advisory covers the areas of Buckhorn and West Waynesville. It includes the subdivisions of Brentwood, Old Farm Estates, and Forest Hills. Customers...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon

An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
MACON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KOMU

Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon sky

MID-MISSOURI - Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday. Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead. Gary Sines, co-owner of Balloon Stormers in Ashland, and his wife Janice are each about...
MOBERLY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Moberly man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown

An elderly Moberly man is seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says BJ Hoffman, 70, was driving on Highway 63, at Business 63, just south of Moberly, last night, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Hoffman was...
MOBERLY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police respond to disturbance, barricade situation Friday night

COLUMBIA — A man was taken into custody after a barricade situation in Columbia Friday night. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, police arrested James Scott Duncan, 58, of Columbia, for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. At 8:40 p.m. Friday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

16-year-old girl has serious injuries in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY — Two teens were involved in a crash Thursday evening, leaving one of the teens seriously injured in Camden County. The crash happened on Dry Ridge School Rd. west of Chapel Bluff Road just before 6 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, MO crossed the center of the roadway and hit the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, MO.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
RICHLAND, MO

