kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire near Macks Creek burns 40 acres
A natural cover fire burns about 40 acres in Camden County. The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District reports crews were called Saturday afternoon to the fire in the 1300 block of Storm Ridge Road, about two miles east of Macks Creek. When crews arrived, they found approximately 40 acres...
kjluradio.com
St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek
A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjfmradio.com
Auxvasse man breaks 26 year old state record
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
KYTV
Pulaski County water district issues Boil Water Advisory
NEAR WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A water district near Waynesville issued a Boil water advisory. Officials issued the order after E. coli and coliform bacteria were found. The advisory covers the areas of Buckhorn and West Waynesville. It includes the subdivisions of Brentwood, Old Farm Estates, and Forest Hills. Customers...
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
kttn.com
ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon
An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon sky
MID-MISSOURI - Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday. Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead. Gary Sines, co-owner of Balloon Stormers in Ashland, and his wife Janice are each about...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Moberly man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown
An elderly Moberly man is seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says BJ Hoffman, 70, was driving on Highway 63, at Business 63, just south of Moberly, last night, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Hoffman was...
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
kwos.com
Moniteau County Sheriff: 100 fentanyl capsules seized after traffic stop in mid-Missouri
A Moniteau County judge describes three suspects arrested in this week’s fentanyl case in High Point as a danger to the community. Judge Aaron Martin has ordered all three suspects to be jailed without bond. Moniteau County sheriff’s deputies arrested 21-year-old Cameron Upton and his two passengers, Caleb Jackson...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police respond to disturbance, barricade situation Friday night
COLUMBIA — A man was taken into custody after a barricade situation in Columbia Friday night. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, police arrested James Scott Duncan, 58, of Columbia, for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. At 8:40 p.m. Friday,...
krcgtv.com
16-year-old girl has serious injuries in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — Two teens were involved in a crash Thursday evening, leaving one of the teens seriously injured in Camden County. The crash happened on Dry Ridge School Rd. west of Chapel Bluff Road just before 6 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, MO crossed the center of the roadway and hit the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, MO.
lakeexpo.com
Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
KYTV
Investigators say, Rolla, Mo., man failed to report woman’s death inside house for 3 days
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a Rolla, Mo., man failed to report the death of a woman in his house for three days. Prosecutors charged Brian Edwards Chambers, 61, with an abandonment of a corpse charge. Investigators say Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office on January 17, explaining a woman...
