Glorilla Shares Video for New Song “Internet Trolls”: Watch
Glorilla has shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The fresh single arrives ahead of her performance at the Grammys this weekend, where she’ll join Missy Elliott, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, and many others in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception. (Glorilla is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”) Check out the new “Internet Trolls” music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, below.
Watch earliest known footage of Genesis with Phil Collins as lead singer
Genesis played at Toronto's Maple Leaf Hall on March 31, 1976, their fifth ever show with Phil Collins as lead singer
Coldplay Perform “The Astronaut” and “Fix You” on SNL: Watch
Coldplay were the musical guests on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. They began by playing the English version of “The Astronaut,” a song they co-wrote with BTS’ Jin. For the second performance, Chris Martin was joined by a choir to sing Music of the Spheres’ “Human Heart.” The rest of Coldplay then joined in to do X&Y’s “Fix You.” Watch the performances below.
Jana Horn Announces New Album The Window Is the Dream, Shares New Song: Listen
Jana Horn has announced that her second album is on the way: The Texas-born singer-songwriter’s second LP is titled The Window Is the Dream and it’s out April 7 via No Quarter. Listen to the record’s lead single, “After All This Time,” and find the album’s full tracklist below.
Death Cab for Cutie Pay Tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker With Cover of “The Plan”: Listen
Death Cab for Cutie’s take on “The Plan” will appear as the closing entry on a new acoustic version of Asphalt Meadows. Also featured is an acoustic version of “Pepper,” which you can hear below, too. The new album, Asphalt Meadows Acoustic, is out March 10.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira wows us again on "Sea of Love"
(January 27, 2023) Sometimes the apple doesn't fall far from the tree at all. Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink.
A Rock Star Played Guitar on David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’
A rock star played guitar on David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and "China Girl." One of those songs became Bowie's final No. 1 single in the United States.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Guitar World Magazine
Paul Gilbert announces surprise Ronnie James Dio tribute album, releases Holy Diver cover as lead single
Gilbert's The Dio Album, which covers the late vocalist's Rainbow, Black Sabbath and solo eras across 12 tracks, will arrive April 7. Paul Gilbert has announced The Dio Album – a fully fledged Ronnie James Dio tribute album, which will be released to honor the legacy of the late heavy metal great.
In photos: Alice Cooper turns 75: a look back
Rockstar Alice Cooper, best known for his hit songs "Poison," "School's Out," "I'm Eighteen," "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and more, turns 75 on February 4, 2023. Here's a look back at his career through the years.
P!nk Unveils Tracklist, Collaborators on ‘Trustfall’
P!nk has tapped some big names for her upcoming album. The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit are all featured collaborators on her new album, Trustfall. The Lumineers appear on track number four called “Long Way to Go,” followed by First Aid Kit on “Kids in Love.” Stapleton helps close out the album on “Just Say I’m Sorry.”
Taylor Swift Wins Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film” at 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.” The self-directed video beat out Adele (for Xavier Dolan’s “Easy on Me”), BTS (Yong Seok Choi’s “Yet to Come”), Doja Cat (Child.’s “Woman”), Harry Styles (Tanu Muino’s “As It Was”), and Kendrick Lamar (Lamar and Dave Free’s “The Heart Part 5”). It’s Swift’s first victory at the 2023 Grammys.
Skindred Song Goes Viral With TikTok Dance, Lead Singer Responds
The Welsh reggae metal band Skindred have a viral TikTok hit on their hands after their 2005 single "Nobody" recently caught fire with a dance craze on the video-sharing app. Now, even Skindred lead singer Benji Webbe has joined in the trend. This week, the musician tried his hand at the "Nobody" TikTok dance, as Metal Hammer and NME reported.
Wet Leg Win Best Alternative Music Performance for “Chaise Longue” at the 2023 Grammys
British duo Wet Leg have won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance with their song “Chaise Longue.” They won over Arctic Monkeys (“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”), Big Thief (“Certainty”), Florence and the Machine (“King”), and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (“Spitting Off the Edge of the World”).
Petite Noir Announces New Album MotherFather, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Congolese musician Petite Noir has announced his second full-length studio album, MotherFather, with a video for the new single “Blurry,” featuring Zambian vocalist Sampa the Great. The new album is due out April 14 via Roya. Check out the full tracklist and the video for “Blurry,” directed by Hector Aponysus, below.
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar Perform “Udhero Na” at the 2023 Grammys: Watch
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar performed their song “Udhero Na” at the 2023 Grammy Awards today (February 5) in Los Angeles. Watch the performance below. In addition to today’s performance, Aftab was also nominated for one Grammy Award this year: Her song “Udhero Na” received a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category. In addition to her Best New Artist nomination last year, she also took home the inaugural award for Best Global Music Performance with “Mohabbat.” Shankar has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards total, this year in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.
Duval Timothy Shares New Video for “First Rain”: Watch
Duval Timothy has shared a new video capturing a live performance of his 2018 song “First Rain.” The clip was filmed in different parts of Freetown, Sierra Leone—his father’s home country. Footage of Timothy playing was shot at the artist’s own Carrying Colour Studio. Check out the Edem Wornoo–directed visual below.
Yves Tumor Announces 2023 Tour and New Album, Shares “Echolalia” Video: Watch
Yves Tumor has announced a new album: Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is due out March 17 via Warp. The follow-up to 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind features production from Noah Goldstein and was mixed by Alan Moulder. Accompanying the announcement, Tumor has unveiled a new song called “Echolalia,” which arrives with a music video directed by frequent collaborator Jordan Hemingway. Watch it below.
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Shares New Song “L’Accouchement”: Listen
Thomas Bangalter (formerly of Daft Punk) has shared the first preview of Mythologies, the orchestral work that he wrote for the 2022 ballet of the same name. It’s titled “L’Accouchement,” and it’s one of 23 pieces on Mythologies. Listen to it below. Bangalter last issued...
Korn celebrate 1-year anniversary of latest album with surprise release of Requiem Mass EP
Korn's 14th album Requiem was released a year ago today — and they're celebrating the anniversary with new live EP Requiem Mass
