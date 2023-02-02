Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar performed their song “Udhero Na” at the 2023 Grammy Awards today (February 5) in Los Angeles. Watch the performance below. In addition to today’s performance, Aftab was also nominated for one Grammy Award this year: Her song “Udhero Na” received a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category. In addition to her Best New Artist nomination last year, she also took home the inaugural award for Best Global Music Performance with “Mohabbat.” Shankar has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards total, this year in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.

