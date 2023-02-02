Read full article on original website
Seth Gilliam Was 'Over The Moon' When He Found Out Robert Patrick Would Be On The Walking Dead
Seth Gilliam has amassed an impressive resume of television work that began with three appearances as Aaron Dexter on "The Cosby Show" (per IMDb). However, even with significant stints on "The Wire" and "Teen Wolf," Gilliam's most prolific TV work came portraying Father Gabriel Stokes in 125 installments of "The Walking Dead." Gilliam's Gabriel makes his first appearance in Season 5, Episode 2, but the newest member of "TWD" didn't know when he accepted the role that his character died in the comics' version of "The Whisperer War."
Mike Henry Loves That Family Guy Feels New Every Time You Watch It
"Family Guy" has achieved what countless other shows of its kind could only dream of. While plenty of adult animated sitcoms have come and gone, "Family Guy" has reached a rich longevity, having been airing episodes since 1999. Even when "Family Guy" saw its near moments of permanent cancellation early on, the show has always found its way back onto television screens.
Family Guy Crossed The Line With Its Constant Meg Hatred
It's become a bit of a trope on sitcoms for every character to pile on one individual for seemingly no reason at all. This happened on "The Office" where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) hated Toby (Paul Lieberstein) with every fiber of his being. "Parks and Recreation" carried on this tradition with everyone in the department being a total jerk to Jerry (Jim O'Heir). But perhaps no show has a better exemplification of this trope than "Family Guy" and the Griffin family's downright abusive treatment of Meg (Mila Kunis).
Star Trek: Enterprise's Connor Trinneer Gave Conflicting Responses To His Thoughts On Trip's Shocking Death
The "Star Trek: Enterprise" series finale, entitled "These Are the Voyages," is almost universally hated by fans. In the episode, which is framed as Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" watching the events unfold on the holodeck, the Enterprise NX-01 is on its way to a historic summit in which the United Federation of Planets is to be officially founded. However, the crew's frenemy Shran shows up, and Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) and company divert from their mission to do Shran a favor. But when kidnappers board the Enterprise, Commander Charles "Trip" Tucker (Connor Trinneer) sacrifices himself to save Archer in one of the least-perilous situations the crew has ever gotten themselves into.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Think The Writers Overlooked A Great Stuart Storyline
In the Season 7 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," entitled "The Status Quo Combustion," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes into a personal crisis when everything around him is changing, culminating in him discovering that Stuart's (Kevin Sussman) comic book store had burned down. Luckily, Howard and Bernadette are struggling to find someone to take care of Howard's mother, and Stuart takes over that role and becomes her new caretaker. Fans were so worried about Stuart's store that, at a 2014 Comic-Con panel, showrunner Steven Molaro had to assure fans that the show would not continue on without a comic book store (via THR).
‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Bella Ramsey Comes Out as Gender Fluid
Bella Ramsey, star of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series, has come out as gender fluid. In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday leading up to the release of “The Last of Us,” Ramsey described how she identifies. “I guess my gender...
Inside the Magic
Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom Taking Over ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Boot Johnny Depp
Disney’s future plans for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise may be coming into focus. There have been numerous rumors about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise since it was revealed that Disney would likely not be bringing back Johnny Depp to reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
‘SNL’ Alum Molly Shannon Suffered Multiple Injuries While Playing Her Most Iconic Character
Molly Shannon opens up about what inspired her 'SNL' character Mary Katherine Gallagher and the demands of playing the awkward schoolgirl.
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
Popculture
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Left Behind A Child: Meet His Daughter, Karsen Liotta
Ray Liotta gained limelight in Hollywood with his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 hit movie Field of Dreams. Nine years after his success, He married actress and model Michelle Grace and the couple welcomed their daughter, Karsen, in 1998. The actor continued to thrive in his profession for decades and was on the road to making a comeback with Dangerous Waters when he passed away in May 2022.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
‘Saturday Night Live’: Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits
Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, joining Pedro Pascal for a sketch that poked fun at the younger generation for their online habits. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live‘: Pedro Pascal Spoofs ’The Last Of Us’ In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump In the sketch, Pascal plays a high school teacher named Mr. Ben, who is giving a presentation about technology use to his students. He tells the students there’s...
When Does ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ Premiere on Lifetime? How to Stream Jennifer Grey’s New Lifetime Movie Online
The story of Gwen Shamblin is coming to Lifetime in a new movie starring Jennifer Grey — and it’s a story so unbelievable that it just has to be ripped from the headlines. The film — Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation — dramatizes the life of the controversial Christian diet guru who turned her weight loss program into not only a way of life, but a way to eternal life. Along the way, though, the megachurch that she founded in Tennessee became much more cult-like than Christ-like — with dire consequences for those left in Shamblin’s wake.
Sophie Turner Constantly Had Pedro Pascal Cracking Up On The Game Of Thrones Set
Though "Game of Thrones" has something of a complicated legacy due to the divisive reaction to its final two seasons, the series is still fondly remembered enough to lead to a successful spin-off in the form of "House of the Dragon." This is no doubt partly due to its incredibly layered cast of characters and the wild plot twists that often see them lying dead in one shocking manner after another.
Sarah Chalke Loves That Beth's Love Life Catches Rick And Morty Viewers 'Off-Guard'
While the focus of "Rick and Morty" — Adult Swim's hit animated comedy from Dan Harmon and the now-fired Justin Roiland — is on its titular scientist and grandson duo, the rest of the main cast has always remained just as interesting. Spencer Grammer brings a blast of sardonic chill to the teenage Summer Smith. Chris Parnell is delightfully wimpy as husband and father Jerry Smith. But of all the family members, it is Beth Smith, voiced by Sarah Chalke, who often goes to the most extreme emotional places during the storylines that center her.
Wes Bentley Has An Understandable Reason For Being Behind On The Yellowstone Spin-Offs
Among the many gruff, rough, and prone-to-barn-house-brawls characters in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton has found himself getting in trouble all on his own. Building a body count and carrying a brother-sister relationship that would leave any family on edge, he's had plenty of drama in the five seasons of the popular cowboy-centric series. Of course, the Duttons of the present day aren't the only branch on the family tree audiences are investing in. Along with the limited series "1883," following the first generation of Duttons in the journey to settle on what would become their land, there's also the relatively fresh out the barn follow-up starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, "1923." Still going through its first season, this series tells the story of John Dutton III's (Kevin Costner) great-great aunt and uncle.
Servant: Facts Only M. Night Shyamalan's Biggest Fans Know About The Apple TV Series
As Dorothy and Sean Turner of "Servant" learn, finding good childcare can be a tricky business. But things get even trickier when the person they invite into their home to care for their son Jericho turns out to be a cultist with some pretty screwy supernatural talents. With its four...
