Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Could The Islanders Add Another Big Name At The Deadline

Looking At What Players Islanders Could Add If They Go All In. Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: Rosner writes if general manager Lou Lamoriello is serious about going all-in this season, he must add another top-six forward to his group. With $11.381 million in projected deadline cap space after...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade deadline primer: Boston Bruins

With the All-Star break now upon us, the trade deadline looms large and is just over a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Boston Bruins. Unlike the two prior teams covered...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision

Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request

Remember this summer, in the euphoric afterglow of a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, when it seemed like there was a realistic if slight chance that Kevin Durant would return to the Golden State Warriors? It’s time to fire up the trade machine again, Dub Nation. Just don’t expect for those season-saving dreams to […] The post Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen discusses off-season plans

The New York Giants are entering a crucial offseason coming off of their most successful season in the last decade. The goal for second-year general manager Joe Schoen is to build on the team’s newfound success. Schoen recently discussed the Giants’ plans for the offseason, saying the organization is “in much better shape this year.”
OnlyHomers

MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America

Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

