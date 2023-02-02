ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

DraftKings nixes 140 jobs for ‘operational efficiencies’ as Mass. launches sports betting

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Fifteen of the positions cut were based in the Bay State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8cB3_0ka8UQqq00
A DraftKings employee in the lobby of its Back Bay offices. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

DraftKings is cutting roughly 140 jobs as it factors for “operational efficiencies.”

The news arrives the same week as Massachusetts, the publicly traded tech company’s home state, made its foray into casino sports betting.

The cutbacks were confirmed by Stephen Miraglia, a DraftKings spokesperson, to the Boston Business Journal on Wednesday.

Of the jobs nixed, 15 positions were based in the Bay State — home to over 1,300 of 4,000 DraftKings employees globally.

CEO Jason Robins had actually vowed in 2021 to hire more employees in Massachusetts if the state legalized sports betting.

“With increased focus on operational efficiencies, we are constantly evaluating our teams to ensure that they are best positioned to meet our company goals in 2023 and beyond,” Miraglia wrote in a statement to the business news outlet this week. “We have decided to reorganize some teams, which is resulting in the elimination of approximately 140 roles.”

The confirmation came a day after Massachusetts officially launched legalized sports betting for people at least 21 years old at the state’s three casinos.

In January, DraftKings secured initial approval from state regulators to host mobile sports betting that could potentially go live sometime next month, according to the Business Journal.

On Wednesday, DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) shares closed at $16.48, up 9.9 percent, with a market capitalization of $7.4 billion, the outlet reports.

The layoffs follow recent cutbacks at major tech companies and other businesses, including Boston-based DIY-furniture giant, Wayfair.

Comments / 1

Related
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Massachusetts 2023: Review & Free Guides

Creating a Massachusetts LLC can be a great way to enjoy enhanced liability protection, a better tax situation, and more flexibility with your manager-managed LLC. But you may be wondering what the total Massachusetts LLC cost is if you want to create this type of business entity. That’s why we’ve...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
National football post

More online sportsbooks approved in Massachusetts

Six more online sportsbooks received licensing approval in Massachusetts last week. With about two months remaining until online sports betting launches in the state, five of the six licenses applicants received unanimous approval from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Those five included Bally Bet, Betway, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointBets. The only...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List

It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
WBEC AM

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

State tax revenues miss mark for first time since June 2020

STATE REVENUE collections missed the mark by nearly 5 percent in January, with the $3.834 billion that the Department of Revenue reeled in landing $192 million, or 4.8 percent, shy of the previous January’s collections and $185 million or 4.6 percent below the monthly benchmark. It is the first...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
BERLIN, VT
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy