ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera

BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career

The New York Independent newspaper claimed James Hope had “no rival in Europe in forest or brook scenery” and the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph called him the “father of the realistic school of landscape painters in America.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career.
CASTLETON, VT
tourcounsel.com

CityPlace Burlington | Shopping mall in Vermont

CityPlace Burlington (previously named Burlington Square Mall and Burlington Town Center) was a formerly enclosed shopping mall. Located on the Church Street Marketplace open-air mall in Burlington, Vermont, United States, it opened in 1976. The mall's anchor stores were Macy's and L.L.Bean. The western portion of the mall closed in fall 2017 for redevelopment.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Upper Valley towns open warming shelters during extreme cold

HARTFORD, Vt. — As subzero temperatures continue to impact the region, first responders and outreach coordinators are working hard to keep everyone safe and warm. The Upper Valley is bracing for the cold weather. In Hartford, the fire department is opening a warming shelter for the first time. “We...
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
COLCHESTER, VT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bristol woman was arrested in connection to a stolen car out of Bristol, Vt. in South Burlington on Sunday morning. Another suspect remains on the run. The investigation began at the end of January, when police say a gold Lexus was reported stolen out...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival on tap through Feb. 12

The 2023 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is underway with a wide array of events for the whole family planned through Sunday, February 12. The carnival theme this year is “Roman around Carnival.” The Winter Carnival has grown into a 10-day festival that includes sports, performances, two parades and three sets of fireworks. The Carnival, organized by an all-volunteer group called the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee, is a community-driven festival made possible by the efforts of several volunteers and sponsors.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Williston

WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
WILLISTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy