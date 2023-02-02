Read full article on original website
Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera
BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
Bitter cold cancels college ski-down at Snow Bowl; Febs to ski down campus sledding hill
ADDISON COUNTY — A highlight of the student career for many Middlebury College Febs — those students who graduate in February — is skiing down the slopes of the Middlebury College Snow Bowl dressed in their caps and gowns in what is now as the “Ski-Down.”
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career
The New York Independent newspaper claimed James Hope had “no rival in Europe in forest or brook scenery” and the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph called him the “father of the realistic school of landscape painters in America.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career.
CityPlace Burlington | Shopping mall in Vermont
CityPlace Burlington (previously named Burlington Square Mall and Burlington Town Center) was a formerly enclosed shopping mall. Located on the Church Street Marketplace open-air mall in Burlington, Vermont, United States, it opened in 1976. The mall's anchor stores were Macy's and L.L.Bean. The western portion of the mall closed in fall 2017 for redevelopment.
Reporter froze a pair of jeans in minutes during 'epic' cold blast in Vermont
WCAX reporter Melissa Cooney reports from Burlington, Vermont, saying the record-breaking temperatures in the state are so extreme that her jeans froze "rock solid' in nearly fifteen minutes.
Off-road rescue in Williston in frigid temperatures
An unnamed man collapsed on a woodland trail in Friday afternoon's sub-zero weather.
Upper Valley towns open warming shelters during extreme cold
HARTFORD, Vt. — As subzero temperatures continue to impact the region, first responders and outreach coordinators are working hard to keep everyone safe and warm. The Upper Valley is bracing for the cold weather. In Hartford, the fire department is opening a warming shelter for the first time. “We...
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
Washington County faces power outages in cold weather
NYSEG reports power outages in the areas of Granville, Hebron, Jackson and Salem for February 4. Washington County deputy director Tim Hardy explains they're in contact with NYSEG who are working to repair the outages.
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
Police looking to talk with anyone associated with early learning center at Goddard from 1996-1997
PLAINFIELD — Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Plainfield back in the 90s. Investigators say they are looking to identify anyone who attended or was employed by Flanders Early Learning Center. The center is located on Goddard College campus. The timeframe of the investigation is...
POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bristol woman was arrested in connection to a stolen car out of Bristol, Vt. in South Burlington on Sunday morning. Another suspect remains on the run. The investigation began at the end of January, when police say a gold Lexus was reported stolen out...
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival on tap through Feb. 12
The 2023 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is underway with a wide array of events for the whole family planned through Sunday, February 12. The carnival theme this year is “Roman around Carnival.” The Winter Carnival has grown into a 10-day festival that includes sports, performances, two parades and three sets of fireworks. The Carnival, organized by an all-volunteer group called the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee, is a community-driven festival made possible by the efforts of several volunteers and sponsors.
Vermont-filmed fantasy movie ‘The Butterfly Queen’ set for local premiere
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-made film will have its local premiere soon. “The Butterfly Queen” was filmed at a Ryegate farm, and the community stepped up to help, whether it was building sets or lending expertise on props and mechanics. Filmmaker Liam O’Connnor-Genereaux says it’s a story of...
Vermont to see extreme cold weather Feb 3-4, here’s how to stay safe
ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — From Feb. 3-4 extremely cold temperatures are expected to be a low of 15 degrees below zero with wind chill values reaching as low as 30 to 45 degrees below zero. A wind chill watch will be in effect from late Thursday night into...
DUI crash in Williston
WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
