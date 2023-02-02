ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Spun

3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams

Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
College Football News

Duke vs Miami Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Duke vs Miami prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, February 6. Record: Duke (17-6), Miami (18-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Duke vs Miami Game Preview. Why Duke Will...
DURHAM, NC
Sporting News

What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove

The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
MOBILE, AL
FOX Sports

South Carolina vs. UConn highlights: Gamecocks top Huskies on FOX

No. 1 South Carolina went on the road and defeated the No. 5 UConn Huskies on Sunday, 81-77, as women's college basketball took center stage on FOX. With the win, the Gamecocks remained undefeated, having now won 23 straight. They also snapped the Huskies' 14-game winning streak with Sunday's comeback victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Finish

Pepperdine escaped Saturday night's game with a win thanks to one of the bizarre endings you'll see this college basketball season. After seemingly securing a win, an after-the-whistle elbow from a member of Portland's team following an intentional foul resulted in two free throws for each team and ...
MALIBU, CA
Sporting News

NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 100 players overall, position rankings

With the arrival of February and the Senior Bowl week of practices just concluded, the 2023 NFL Draft season has officially begun. Between postseason college football all-star showcases, the NFL Scouting Combine later in the month and pro day workouts in March, all the eligible prospects will see their stock go up, down or hold steady ahead of April 27.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Sporting News

Printable Super Bowl squares grid for Eagles vs. Chiefs in 2023

The 2023 Super Bowl is finally here, and what fun is watching the big game without Super Bowl squares?. Whether you're stuck organizing the office pool or got roped into buying a square for your virtual party, a Super Bowl square grid is a fun way to engage both diehard football fans and the people in your group who only care about the halftime performances in Arizona. You could win some serious cash and playing in a Super Bowl squares pool requires zero actual knowledge of the Eagles or Chiefs — just a little luck of the draw.
KANSAS CITY, MO

