3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams
Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
Duke women’s basketball coach claims men’s ball used against Florida State: ‘Embarrassing for our sport’
Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson claimed that her Blue Devils played with a men's basketball in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday.
Top five On3 NIL Valuations in Duke-North Carolina showdown
College sports’ best rivalry took center stage last March. With a berth in the national title game at stake, North Carolina forced Mike Krzyzewski to make his final walk off the court in the Final Four. A lot has changed since then. Neither team is ranked in the top...
College Football News
Duke vs Miami Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Duke vs Miami prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, February 6. Record: Duke (17-6), Miami (18-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Duke vs Miami Game Preview. Why Duke Will...
Sporting News
Why the NFL changed Pro Bowl to new flag football game format in 2023
The Pro Bowl returns to Las Vegas this weekend, but the events won't look much like they did last year. The weekend is now centered on a flag football game featuring some of the NFL's biggest stars, but the league has made sure there is something for everyone this year.
Sporting News
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
Top College Basketball picks and predictions today (Duke will take down UNC)
Saturdays are built for college basketball in the first few months of the year. From January until the end of March Madness, we should all be sitting on our couches and spending every Saturday watching and betting on the hundreds of games going on across the country. Today is no...
FOX Sports
South Carolina vs. UConn highlights: Gamecocks top Huskies on FOX
No. 1 South Carolina went on the road and defeated the No. 5 UConn Huskies on Sunday, 81-77, as women's college basketball took center stage on FOX. With the win, the Gamecocks remained undefeated, having now won 23 straight. They also snapped the Huskies' 14-game winning streak with Sunday's comeback victory.
Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Finish
Pepperdine escaped Saturday night's game with a win thanks to one of the bizarre endings you'll see this college basketball season. After seemingly securing a win, an after-the-whistle elbow from a member of Portland's team following an intentional foul resulted in two free throws for each team and ...
Bracketology predictions: How UNC’s loss to Duke will impact the NCAA Tournament field
UNC has to get things in order quickly after losing to Duke because their bracketology is pointing to being on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina opened the season as the runaway No. 1 team in college basketball. With February upon us, the Tar Heels could end up...
Sporting News
Senior Bowl final score, results: Fresno State QB Jake Haener named MVP as National team dominates
The National team defeated the American team 27-10 in the 2023 Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Ala. More than 120 NFL Draft prospects showcased their skills in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. The Senior Bowl is regarded as the unofficial start to the NFL Draft process for many college stars with dreams of making it to the league.
Sporting News
Meet Diana Flores and Vanita Krouch, the women coaching 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters
The NFL has turned the traditional Pro Bowl into a brand new spectacle. Now labeled "The Pro Bowl Games," the weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will feature skills competitions, a dodgeball game, and finally a flag football game as the main event. The league has brought in two...
Sporting News
What channel is NFL Pro Bowl on today? Time, TV schedule, live streams for 2023 AFC vs. NFC flag football game
The Pro Bowl has been reconfigured for 2023 and beyond, moving away from an actual football game after struggling to attract the kind of interest the NFL is accustomed to seeing. The league did not do away with the event, though. The Pro Bowl is now the Pro Bowl Games,...
Sporting News
How big is NFL Pro Bowl field? Explaining the shortened 50-yard format for 2023 flag football game
The NFL's new 7-on-7 format for the Pro Bowl is going to have a few major differences, but one of the biggest ones is going to be the dimensions of the field. Rather than playing on a 100-yard long, 53-yard wide field, the flag football game between the AFC and NFC will be played on a half-length field of 50 yards with the full width.
Sporting News
Austin Rivers-Mo Bamba fight: Five players ejected in Timberwolves-Magic scrap
The NBA has been getting chippy over the past couple of nights. On Thursday, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks hit Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell with a "cheap shot," causing Mitchell to go after Brooks. Both players were ejected, Brooks has been suspended for one game and Mitchell was hit with a $20,000 fine.
Sporting News
Senior Bowl rosters 2023: Full list of college football players in NFL Draft showcase
Once again, the NFL world will converge on Mobile, Ala., on Saturday as coaches, scouts and executives get their first look at potential draft prospects following the 2022 college football season. This year's crop of talent will feature some players who play their last meaningful football at Hancock Whitney Stadium....
Sporting News
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 100 players overall, position rankings
With the arrival of February and the Senior Bowl week of practices just concluded, the 2023 NFL Draft season has officially begun. Between postseason college football all-star showcases, the NFL Scouting Combine later in the month and pro day workouts in March, all the eligible prospects will see their stock go up, down or hold steady ahead of April 27.
Sporting News
Printable Super Bowl squares grid for Eagles vs. Chiefs in 2023
The 2023 Super Bowl is finally here, and what fun is watching the big game without Super Bowl squares?. Whether you're stuck organizing the office pool or got roped into buying a square for your virtual party, a Super Bowl square grid is a fun way to engage both diehard football fans and the people in your group who only care about the halftime performances in Arizona. You could win some serious cash and playing in a Super Bowl squares pool requires zero actual knowledge of the Eagles or Chiefs — just a little luck of the draw.
