TV Fanatic
That '90s Show Scores Supersized Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
Netflix is keeping the 1990s alive. The streaming service on Friday picked up a second season of That '90s Show. That's not all -- we're getting an expanded episode order. That '90s Show Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes. "All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited...
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 12
Did the team manage to crack the most harrowing case to date?. On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12, a woman woke up from a four-year coma and remembered details from the night her sister died. Catherine, trying to take some away from the team, realized she had to go...
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Fifteen Minutes
Shrinking is not a show about a therapist in mourning. After Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3, we can safely say It's a show about three therapists in mourning. Coping with significant losses is the common thematic thread tying Jimmy, Paul, and Gaby's parallel stories together. How each of them mourns...
Station 19 Winter Premiere Teaser: Maya's Life Hangs in the Balance!
Fans were left reeling after an action-packed and emotional Fall finale with Station 19 Season 6 Episode 6, and with the winter premiere, we'll get all the answers we need. When we last left things, Maya had effectively pushed nearly everyone in her life away, and she and Carina's relationship was on the rocks.
Wolf Pack Cast Unpacks Shocking Episode 2 Cliffhanger, Tells Viewers To Pay Close Attention to the Aftermath
Wolf Pack's most recent episode concluded with a big twist, changing the trajectory of the new Paramount+ drama. At the end of Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 2, Kristin (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her team rounded up Everett (Armani Jackson), Blake (Bella Shepard), Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson), and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray).
1923 Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
If you've been enjoying Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on 1923, we have some good news for you. Paramount+ has officially renewed the latest Yellowstone prequel for a second season. The news shouldn't come as a surprise. Deadline reported last year that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan eyed the show as...
The Rookie Round Table: Was Nolan Wrong to Ditch His Mom?
Tim jumped into the action at Metro. Tamara considered bailing on Lucy. Aaron lamented living in poverty, and Nolan got the shock of his life when he learned his mother had died on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14. Our TV Fanatics, Jasmine, Denis, and Christine, debate if the sniper...
Joey Lawrence & Samantha Cope Tease Frankie Meets Jack, Urge You to "Forget About the World for a Minute"
Joey Lawrence has been making movies with his brothers for some time now. But Frankie Meets Jack adds another level of family fun, as Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope, co-wrote the Tubi original film. Frankie Meets Jack is a romantic comedy in the truest sense of the phrase, pairing...
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 13 Review: Mammon
Separation of church and state may be the bedrock of our society, but Price found it inconvenient when trying to prosecute a pastor for murder. He faced a classic dilemma: the pastor who won't break the seal of confession to help bring a murderer to justice. McCoy didn't like it, and neither did one of the witnesses, but Price pushed forward anyway -- was he right?
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 Review: Old Friends Gold
The number is up for another queen in the competition. Performing in girl group challenges can make or break a queen's journey for the crown. The latest performance on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 was no exception. Some queens sizzled, some fizzled, and many played it safe. Sound...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12 Review: The Big Leagues
Frank was so disgusted by some cops' negligence that he floated the idea of perp walking them. In real life, police brutality is too often in the news, and people are divided over the issue of whether the bad cops are bad apples. We need more police leaders like Frank, willing to hold officers accountable for failing the people they are supposed to serve.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 13 Review: You Know Your Dragon Best
Some milestones people look forward to, like birthdays, start to lose meaning when one is in prison. Bode turned 30 years old on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 13 , and it reminded him of what he was missing in his life: freedom. Sharon noticed Eve's leadership talent, prompting an...
Unstable: Rob Lowe’s Netflix Comedy Series Gets a Teaser and Premiere Date
If you can't get enough of Rob Lowe, Netflix has just the show for you. The streaming service on Friday announced a premiere date for Unstable, a new comedy series featuring the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor. He plays a tech titan and gets to star opposite his son, John Owen...
