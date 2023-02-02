ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

kicdam.com

Three KICD area Wrestlers Find the Podium at Girls State Wrestling Tournament

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up Friday night, and 3 KICD area Wrestlers found their way to the podium. GTRA’s Trista Guinn would place 6th in the 110 pound Bracket, Spencer’s Shaylee Sutherland took 7th in the 135 pound Bracket, and Olivia Huckfelt would win the 235 pound State Championship, pinning all of her opponents in the tournament.
SPENCER, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, February4, 2023

Friday was National Wear Red Day at the YMCA Gym. Liz Rupp is the Cardio Rehab Coordinator at Floyd Valley Health Care. Rupp is urging patients to know their heart numbers. The event Friday raised awareness for monitoring heart activity. The YMCA Gym put on a heart walk during the...
LE MARS, IA
kscj.com

SCHOOL OFFICIALS WANT BERTRAND LAWSUIT DISMISSED

THERE’S NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN’S LAWSUIT VERSUS THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, ITS BOARD PRESIDENT AND A FORMER EMPLOYEE. THE DEFENDANTS, INCLUDING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAN GREENWELL AND BRIAN FAHRENHOLZ HAVE FILED A JOINT RESPONSE TO RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT DENYING MOST OF BERTRAND’S ALLEGATIONS IN THE CASE.
SIOUX CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake United Executive Director Stepping Down

Storm Lake United Executive Director Breanna Horsey is resigning from her position, effective March 3rd. The announcement was made this (Thur) afternoon by SLU Board President Brooke Sievers. A press release states that recruitment efforts will be getting underway shortly. In the meantime, Marketing and Activities Director Fletcher Kucera, and Account Manager and Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Gelder Pineda will continue to serve and support Storm Lake United members through the transition.
STORM LAKE, IA
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Group rescues 83-year-old driver, dog after jeep falls through ice

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa is asking people to stay away from the water area under Highway 71 near Okoboji after a jeep went through the ice Saturday. Officials say a group of five men pulled an 83-year-old driver and his...
OKOBOJI, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
SHELDON, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Hiway 75 Reconstruction Phase 1 Bid Accepted

Bids for the first part of the three-year Highway 75 reconstruction came in lower than anticipated. The Sioux Center City Council gave local approval this week to the apparent low bid for reconstructing Highway 75 from 20th Street to 13th Street South, as well a part of 16th Street SE.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa

MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
MILFORD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hull Man Arrested On Felony Child Endangerment Charge

Hull, Iowa — A Hull man has been arrested on a felony child endangerment charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Travis Even of Hull is accused of causing bodily injury when disciplining his 2-year-old son. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
HULL, IA

