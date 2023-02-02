Read full article on original website
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 5, 1889: Fiddler and self-taught physician James Franklin “Doc” White was born near Ivydale, Clay County. White served the community...
West Virginia Gov. Justice on his tax plan, possible congressional run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has made several attempts to reduce or eliminate the state’s personal income tax in recent years. After back-to-back attempts to reduce the tax — during the 2021 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature and during a special session in the summer of 2022 — fizzled out, Justice laid out another plan of attack during his 2023 State of the State address.
West Virginia House Minority Leader Skaff on firearms, divisive bills and fixes for PEIA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates are operating in the extreme minority, occupying just 12 of the chamber’s 100 seats. House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kan-awha, joined the latest episode of WV News’ webcast, West Virginia Legislature This Week, to talk about firearms legislation, pushing back against bills offered by Republicans and solutions for sustaining the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
Michigan 77, Ohio St. 69
OHIO ST. (11-12) Key 3-7 0-0 6, Sueing 5-12 3-4 14, Likekele 1-4 0-0 2, McNeil 2-5 1-2 5, Thornton 10-13 0-1 22, Sensabaugh 4-14 5-6 14, Okpara 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Gayle 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 26-64 12-17 69.
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
How the cases in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial are shaping up
Two weeks into the double murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors haven't presented any direct evidence that he killed his wife and son at their home in June 2021. There is no confession, no surveillance camera footage, no recording of the victims' final moments.
Venning's 17 lead Saint Bonaventure over Dayton 68-59
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Chad Venning's 17 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Dayton 68-59 on Saturday night. Venning also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (13-11, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyrell Luc scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).
