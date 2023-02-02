ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 8

Rescued retired K-9: Chula Vista firefighters talk about the rescue

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Indy’s rescuers spoke to CBS 8 about how they lifted the 9-year-old German Shepherd out of a 50-foot hole. “It was a great feeling when we were able to haul him up,” said Lee Petry, firefighter, and paramedic for Chula Vista Fire. “We were all nervous that maybe he’d fall off and fall back down again or get hurt again, and so once we saw him come out of the hole and everybody had hands on him, that’s when a sigh of relief kind of kicked in.”
CHULA VISTA, CA
countynewscenter.com

First Local Detection of Hantavirus in 2023

A deer mouse collected from an open nature area in Campo during routine monitoring has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. Finding hantavirus in wild rodents is not uncommon in San Diego County, there were a total of 11 cases in 2022. However, people rarely come into direct contact with infected animals because wild rodents naturally avoid humans.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellemming.com

28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)

Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Cup of Chisme: Why It’s Important to Know Who Covid Killed

Like a true San Diegan, Dale Campbell cheered for the Padres. Patrick Keating was a funny, opinionated man who loved to consume news. Teresa Torres could pull off a fur coat like no other. Michael Arthur Jackson was an aspiring businessman who designed his own clothing. Chester Banaag liked playing pickleball.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Weekend Watch February 3 - 5 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever with scheduled appearances by Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. Enjoy photo and autograph sessions, the Padres Foundation Garage Sale, on-field activities,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes

Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy