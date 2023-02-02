Read full article on original website
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
365thingsinhouston.com
Black History Month Events Around Greater Houston
Celebrate the lives, legacies and contributions of African Americans at Black History Month events happening in Houston throughout February 2023. This February, Houstonians from all backgrounds can come together to honor the contributions of Black people in Houston, across the country and around the globe by taking in stories of lives and legacies, celebrating artistry, and taking the time to shop from local artisans and small businesses.
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Why you should visit the Downtown Aquarium, Houston's aquatic wonderland
It's the only place in H-Town where you can ride a train through a 200,000-gallon shark tank.
Essence
"The Rebirth In Action" Project Is Preserving Over A Century Of Black History In Houston
A new initiative aimed at protecting and preserving Freedmen's Town, Houston's first Black neighborhood has been awarded a million-dollar grant for community engagement. Freedmen’s Town is the first historically Black community in Houston founded by formerly enslaved people. The historic homes and redbrick-accented streets are distinct features of the neighborhood, which was established by more than 1,000 formerly enslaved people in 1865.
This Houston museum ranked among the best attractions in the US to celebrate Black History Month
DALLAS (KDAF) – February is Black History Month in the United States which means celebrations will ensue alongside a sharp focus on frequenting Black-owned businesses and looking back on the history of African Americans in the country. With rich history from the east to the west coast, what are...
fox26houston.com
Historial toll of redlinng in Houston's sunnyside community
Is this our America? A longtime form of housing discrimination called redlining still harms American families.
This stunning Houston home shows an architect's imagination unleashed
You will want to see the library in this home's turret.
thepostnewspaper.net
Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton
Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
thekatynews.com
HGO Joins Forces with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University for the Fourth Annual Giving Voice
To take place at historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. On Friday, February 24, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will stage the fourth annual Giving Voice concert in partnership with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University. The fourth annual concert will be presented outside the Wortham Theater Center for the first time, at the new Cathedral of the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in the Third Ward, in celebration of Black History Month.
Click2Houston.com
On this day in Black history: Alfred L. Cralle patented the ice cream scoop 🍨
HOUSTON – On this day in Black History, an African American man patented something your childhood would’ve been pretty hard without. According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, Alfred L. Cralle presented his creation to the world on Feb. 2, 1897. What was this...
cw39.com
Bun B announces part of lineup for RodeoHouston concert on March 3
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston hip-hop legend Bun B unveiled two of the performers who will perform with him in his performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 3. In an Instagram post, Bun B said that he is bringing Louisiana hip-hop legends Juvenile and Mannie Fresh to RodeoHouston.
An insider's guide to the Houston Galleria, the largest mall in Texas
Come for the shopping, and stay for the ice skating.
These hip Houston wine bars are worthy of a toast
Find your new favorite pours at these hip Houston spots.
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive
In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
The Savoy Invites Community to Share Old Photos, Memories of the Historic Third Ward Bar to Celebrate Black History Month
Meet me at The Savoy” is a phrase that has been around over the course of 80 years in Houston and still is used today, now with a hashtag, to bring people together at The Savoy, a legendary neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon continues hot streak amid trade rumors
The 15-year veteran has been showcasing his talent as the Feb. 9 deadline approaches.
