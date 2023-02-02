ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Black History Month Events Around Greater Houston

Celebrate the lives, legacies and contributions of African Americans at Black History Month events happening in Houston throughout February 2023. This February, Houstonians from all backgrounds can come together to honor the contributions of Black people in Houston, across the country and around the globe by taking in stories of lives and legacies, celebrating artistry, and taking the time to shop from local artisans and small businesses.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
Essence

"The Rebirth In Action" Project Is Preserving Over A Century Of Black History In Houston

A new initiative aimed at protecting and preserving Freedmen's Town, Houston's first Black neighborhood has been awarded a million-dollar grant for community engagement. Freedmen’s Town is the first historically Black community in Houston founded by formerly enslaved people. The historic homes and redbrick-accented streets are distinct features of the neighborhood, which was established by more than 1,000 formerly enslaved people in 1865.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton

Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
LA MARQUE, TX
KHOU

Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

HGO Joins Forces with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University for the Fourth Annual Giving Voice

To take place at historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. On Friday, February 24, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will stage the fourth annual Giving Voice concert in partnership with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University. The fourth annual concert will be presented outside the Wortham Theater Center for the first time, at the new Cathedral of the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in the Third Ward, in celebration of Black History Month.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Bun B announces part of lineup for RodeoHouston concert on March 3

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston hip-hop legend Bun B unveiled two of the performers who will perform with him in his performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 3. In an Instagram post, Bun B said that he is bringing Louisiana hip-hop legends Juvenile and Mannie Fresh to RodeoHouston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive

In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
HOUSTON, TX
