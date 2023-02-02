Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Wall Street rally hits wall of hot jobs, cold earnings data
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s big rally to start the year wilted on Friday after a surprisingly strong jobs report fueled worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1% for its first drop in four days, though it took an up-and-down route to...
Idaho State Journal
Asian shares trade mixed ahead of US jobs report
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Friday ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs report that may affect global interest rates. Weaker than expected earnings reports from U.S. technology companies, announced after Wall Street trading ended, pulled Chinese benchmarks lower.
Idaho State Journal
Google, Apple, Amazon give investors reason to fret
Wall Street had its eyes Friday on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances. That included Apple Inc. The company posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.
Idaho State Journal
Jury: Musk didn't defraud investors with 2018 Tesla tweets
SAN FRANCISO (AP) — A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t defraud investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla in a proposed deal that quickly unraveled and raised questions about whether the billionaire had misled investors. The nine-member jury reached its verdict after less that...
