ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 32

Sug_Madic
3d ago

I think brady want nothing to do with Tje Patriots. I think when he left N.E. he left knowing he wouldn't return no matter what.

Reply
4
Related
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
Sporting News

What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove

The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
MOBILE, AL
Sporting News

Watch Trevon Diggs intercept brother Stefon Diggs on failed trick play during 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game

The second game of the Pro Bowl was highlighted by Trevon Diggs shadowing his brother Stefon, with the Cowboys cornerback acting as a key player in the defense-dominated game. Trevon, however, became hard to argue against as the winner of the showdown, with the 24-year-old Cowboys corner intercepting the 29-year-old Bills receiver when the AFC ran a trick play to try to get Trevor Lawrence a receiving touchdown.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning Chiefs news

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, but they may be without some very notable players in the matchup. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Thursday, saying that he does not expect wide receiver Mecole Hardman to be available for the contest. Andy Reid on Mecole Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Chiefs news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy