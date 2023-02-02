Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
who13.com
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines …. Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it...
KCRG.com
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
KCCI.com
Man charged after throwing water on employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
Authorities: Woman sent to Iowa funeral home was alive
A continuing care home in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, has been fined $10,000 after a funeral home discovered a woman sent to it in a body bag was still alive.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
Southwest Flight Attendant Charged With Attacking Guests and Firefighters With a Toilet Plunger, Flooding Layover Hotel
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was arrested last Friday on suspicion of attacking hotel guests and firefighters with a toilet plunger in a bizarre rampage at a hotel used by the airline in Des Moines, Iowa. Trevyn Hill, 21, of Phoenix, was arrested in the early hours of January 28...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
KBUR
Des Moines Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison For Exploiting Minors on Snapchat
Des Moines, IA- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple child exploitation charges. 27-year-old Shaun Taylor Solem of Des Moines was sentenced Wednesday, February 1st to 360 months in prison. According to Court Documents, in 2019 and 2020 Solem communicated with multiple minor...
KCCI.com
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
kiwaradio.com
Grassley: We Can’t Tolerate Mass Shootings, But We Must Also Protect Gun Rights
Washington, DC — There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California, and Washington left 24 people dead...
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
RAGBRAI Route Announced, Greene County Could Be Included
In just five years time, one major summer event could be coming back through Greene County. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) designated the City of Jefferson as an overnight stop along its route in 2018. The organizers have already announced this year’s route with its overnight stops, and while Jefferson won’t be an overnight stop, Greene County may play a part of RAGBRAI.
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
KCCI.com
DMPS parents call for more security after two guns found in high schools in two weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some parents are calling on the Des Moines Public School district to step up security after police confiscated two guns at schools in as many weeks. Lindsay LaGrange has three middle schoolers that will eventually go to East High School, but as they grow closer and closer to freshman year, she worries about the security measures in place to keep kids safe.
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
