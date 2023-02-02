ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

who13.com

Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire

Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines …. Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident

Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson

Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged after throwing water on employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson

A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan

“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

RAGBRAI Route Announced, Greene County Could Be Included

In just five years time, one major summer event could be coming back through Greene County. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) designated the City of Jefferson as an overnight stop along its route in 2018. The organizers have already announced this year’s route with its overnight stops, and while Jefferson won’t be an overnight stop, Greene County may play a part of RAGBRAI.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

DMPS parents call for more security after two guns found in high schools in two weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some parents are calling on the Des Moines Public School district to step up security after police confiscated two guns at schools in as many weeks. Lindsay LaGrange has three middle schoolers that will eventually go to East High School, but as they grow closer and closer to freshman year, she worries about the security measures in place to keep kids safe.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

