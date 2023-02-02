ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Pye radio exhibition in Cambridge celebrates BBC centenary

About 25 early radio sets dating from 1922 to 1932 are on show at an exhibition marking the BBC's centenary. Collector Mike Kemp said within 10 years of the first broadcast "half the homes in the country had a radio set". All the radios on display were made by the...
BBC

Nicola Bulley: Friend shares images of missing mum on day she vanished

The first images of Nicola Bulley on the day she went missing while walking her dog have been shared with the BBC by one of her friends. The 45-year-old was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. Doorbell footage shows her loading...
BBC

Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears

A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says

Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
BBC

Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell

A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC

New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear

Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC

Infected blood inquiry: Son 'will never come to terms' with scandal

A man who led calls for an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal has said he will never come to terms with the events that caused his father's death. Jason Evans was four years old when his dad Jonathan died in 1993, having contracted both HIV and hepatitis C at the Oxford Haemophilia Centre.
BBC

Cornish town hosts flash mob to attract new GP

Hundreds of people have descended on a Cornish town for a flash mob as residents try and help recruit new doctors to the area. Lostwithiel surgery has been struggling to find GPs, and one of the partners is retiring. Local company Really Lovely Projects decided to film a video to...
BBC

Bradford: Plans for 'Brit School North' proposed

A renowned music school which launched Adele and Amy Winehouse is looking to expand to Bradford. The Brit School in Croydon, south London, opened its doors in 1991, and has since nurtured a host of actors and international music stars. Music industry bosses said they were looking to emulate that...
BBC

'I escaped abusive jungle cult - then rescued my son'

When Mexican police raided a self-styled Jewish sect, former members hoped it would spell the end of the group, which has been accused of crimes against children. Instead, the case collapsed and the sect recovered - but not before details about the cloistered community were exposed, including its plans for mass slaughter if outside authorities intervened. One former member, who recently fled, spoke to the BBC about his ordeal.
BBC

Thieves steal engine from charity's van in Rugby

Thieves have stolen the engine from a charity's van, its "whole front end" and even the driver's seat. Tools With A Mission [TWAM], which sends refurbished tools and sewing machines to Africa, estimated it would cost it £20,000. Thieves broke into their depot in Paynes Lane, Rugby earlier this...
BBC

Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border

Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
BBC

Liverpool Central station to close to Northern line passengers

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services as the rollout of a new fleet of Merseyrail trains continues. Liverpool Central station will close to Northern line passengers and there will be no services on the Hunts Cross line for three days from 26 February. Zoe Hands, Merseyrail's chief...
BBC

Ancient road found beneath new town in Devon

Archaeological investigators have found evidence of an ancient road, Bronze Age homes and Roman farmsteads on the site of a new town in Devon. Last year, the team at Sherford found "Ice Age megafauna" including mammoth, rhino and wolf remains. Now experts have discovered the area was also a "key...
NME

Liverpool City Council seeks Eurovision volunteers

Liverpool City Council is on the hunt for “friendly” volunteers to help out at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 competition is being hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winning nation Ukraine, due to it remaining at war with Russia. Celebratory events will be held in Liverpool between May 1-14.
Vox

The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making

Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
BBC

Vile speculation hurtful to Nicola Bulley's family, friend says

A friend of a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk has said "vile theories" being shared online are "incredibly hurtful" for her family, as police condemn social media abuse. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
BBC

Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life

The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...

