Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Murderer who went on run jailed for Tameside drugs turf war shooting
A man who went on the run for four years after murdering a father-of-two in a "drugs turf war" has been jailed. Luke Graham, 31, was shot in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside in June 2018 as children played nearby, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Callum Halpin, 28 and from Manchester, was arrested...
BBC
Accused was not impaired at time of double killing, says psychiatrist
A forensic psychiatrist has told a court he does not believe a mental illness drove a man to kill a mother and her two-year-old daughter. Andrew Innes, 52, denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke, saying he was suffering from a steroid-induced psychosis. Innes, from Dundee, admits killing Ms Burke and...
BBC
Plymouth shooting: Detective did not understand firearms warning
The police officer who investigated an assault by a man who went on to kill five people did not know he had a legally held shotgun, an inquest heard. Jake Davison attacked a 16-year-old boy less than 12 months before the mass shooting in Plymouth in August 2021. Investigating officer...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired
A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
BBC
Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC
Pair sentenced after man stabbed with machete
Two men have been sentenced after a man was attacked and stabbed with a machete. Leicestershire Police said it happened in the early hours of 14 August while the 21-year-old victim was on a night out in Leicester city centre. CCTV showed Joel Lanycia, 19, punching the victim, with Lanycia...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Friend shares images of missing mum on day she vanished
The first images of Nicola Bulley on the day she went missing while walking her dog have been shared with the BBC by one of her friends. The 45-year-old was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. Doorbell footage shows her loading...
BBC
Perth shark attack: Teenage girl dies in Swan River
A 16-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in a river in Western Australia. She was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River, in the Perth suburb of Fremantle, on Saturday. It is believed the girl, from Perth, was riding jet skis with...
BBC
Southall crash: Woman with pram seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while pushing a baby in a pram. The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was struck at the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall, west London at about 12:30 GMT on Friday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Oliver Steeper: Appeal launched by parents after baby death case dropped
The parents of a baby who died after choking on food at a nursery have launched an appeal after learning no-one will face criminal charges. Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September 2021, days after the medical emergency at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent. His parents said they...
BBC
Tony Hudgell: Adoptive mother shocked over child abuser's prison release
The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell said she was "shocked" that his abusive birth mother will be freed from jail. Eight-year-old Tony had both legs amputated because of abuse by his birth parents Jody Simpson and Tony Smith when he was a baby. Justice Secretary Dominic Raab conceded Simpson's release...
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
'I escaped abusive jungle cult - then rescued my son'
When Mexican police raided a self-styled Jewish sect, former members hoped it would spell the end of the group, which has been accused of crimes against children. Instead, the case collapsed and the sect recovered - but not before details about the cloistered community were exposed, including its plans for mass slaughter if outside authorities intervened. One former member, who recently fled, spoke to the BBC about his ordeal.
BBC
Vile speculation hurtful to Nicola Bulley's family, friend says
A friend of a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk has said "vile theories" being shared online are "incredibly hurtful" for her family, as police condemn social media abuse. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
BBC
Thieves steal engine from charity's van in Rugby
Thieves have stolen the engine from a charity's van, its "whole front end" and even the driver's seat. Tools With A Mission [TWAM], which sends refurbished tools and sewing machines to Africa, estimated it would cost it £20,000. Thieves broke into their depot in Paynes Lane, Rugby earlier this...
BBC
Man posted online about assassination of Nicola Sturgeon
A man who posted online about the "assassination" of Nicola Sturgeon before helping to assault a sheriff has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour. William Curtis, 67, from Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, also targeted his then local MSP Stewart Stevenson. Along with another man, Philip Mitchell, he was also convicted of...
BBC
Cannabis: Two men charged over county Down drug farm
Two men have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis farm in county Down. The men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested on Friday after police found what they described as a "large and sophisticated" operation. Both have been charged with a number of offences including cultivating cannabis and...
BBC
Ancient road found beneath new town in Devon
Archaeological investigators have found evidence of an ancient road, Bronze Age homes and Roman farmsteads on the site of a new town in Devon. Last year, the team at Sherford found "Ice Age megafauna" including mammoth, rhino and wolf remains. Now experts have discovered the area was also a "key...
BBC
Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life
The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...
BBC
Rotherham: Appeal to trace man's last movements
Detectives investigating the death of a man in South Yorkshire are appealing for help to establish his last movements. Stephen Simpson, also known as Bubba, was found dead in a derelict building at Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre in Rotherham on 19 January. South Yorkshire Police is appealing for CCTV...
Comments / 0