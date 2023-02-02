ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry deletes his Twitter profile after ominous 'sell' warning

By Theron Mohamed
 3 days ago
Michael Burry. Andrew Toth/Getty Images
  • Michael Burry deleted his Twitter profile a day after tweeting a single word: "Sell."
  • The "Big Short" investor has quit Twitter several times before, often after his tweets went viral.
  • Burry has predicted an inflation resurgence, a stock-market crash, and a multiyear recession.

Michael Burry certainly has a flair for the dramatic. The fund manager of "The Big Short" fame deleted his Twitter profile on Wednesday, a day after issuing an ominous, one-word message to investors: "Sell."

"This account doesn't exist" is now the message displayed on Burry's account page. The investor has quit Elon Musk's social-media platform multiple times over the past two years, typically when his tweeting attracts significant media coverage and public attention.

For example, Burry took down his Twitter profile in November after his criticism of Musk led the Tesla CEO to call him a "broken clock." He also left the website in June 2021, shortly after diagnosing the "greatest speculative bubble of all time in all things," and warning buyers of meme stocks and cryptocurrencies they were headed for the "mother of all crashes."

In addition to occasionally departing Twitter, Burry habitually deletes his tweets. His aim is to stop bots and promoters of meme stocks and cryptocurrencies from replying and reaching his 1.3 million Twitter followers, he explained in October 2021.

Investors may interpret the Scion Asset Management's latest takedown as a bad sign, especially after his tweet about selling. Burry has previously warned the benchmark S&P 500 index could plunge by more than 50% from its current level to around 1,900 points. He's also cautioned inflation might rear its head again once the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates and begins cutting them, and suggested the US economy could suffer a multiyear recession.

The contrarian investor hasn't been afraid to back up his bearish predictions. He bet against high-flying Tesla stock and Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation fund in 2021, and virtually liquidated his US stock portfolio in the second quarter of last year.

