Winton, NC

Jones: Free Blacks joined Union fight after Winton burned

By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6jxr_0ka8TI4T00

The burning of Winton early in the Civil War by the Union Navy was a spark that allowed free people of color in the area to join Federal troops in the fight against the Confederacy, Marvin Tupper Jones told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday.

The Winton Triangle in Hertford County is the oldest mixed-race community in the United States and actually pre-dates the birth of the country, Jones said. The triangle is formed by Winton, Cofield and Ahoskie and was first settled by free, mixed-race people more than 250 years ago.

Jones, a native of Cofield who has documented the region’s history through the Chowan Discovery organization, chronicled Wednesday some of the dozens of families of free people of color from the triangle who joined the U.S. Navy and the United States Colored Troops, or USCT.

Some of those families included Jones’ own, including his great-grandfather, Andrew Jackson Robbins, and some of his great-grandfather’s cousins.

On Feb. 19, 1862, Confederates forced a free mixed-race woman named Martha Keen to lure a group of Union gunboats led by the Delaware to approach the docks of Winton along the Chowan River.

“The gunboats had intelligence that there would be Union sympathizers that would greet them (the U.S. Navy) in Winton,” Jones said. “The Rebels put her (Keen) on the wharf and had her wave a cloth to lure the leading gunboat to the wharf.”

But the captain of the Delaware noticed cannon positions in the hills above the river and the gunboat quickly turned around. But the Union forces returned the next day and began a bombardment of Winton.

“Winton was burned,” Jones said.

But most residents of Winton were not upset about the town’s destruction, Jones said.

“Wiley Jones, who is an ancestor uncle of mine, was in a tree watching Winton burn and I understand he was celebrating it,” Jones said. “(Wiley Jones) was rooting for it because that was liberation day. It was a day where free people would begin to have freedoms they didn’t have before, where people could escape enslavement and that Rebel forces would be leaving Winton.’’

Jones said the burning allowed men from the Winton Triangle and other surrounding areas to enlist with the Union Army. Many joined the 14th Regiment Heavy Artillery USCT and the USCT 2nd Regiment Cavalry.

“I had a lot of relatives who served in the U.S. forces,” Jones said.

The closest of those relatives was his great-grandfather, Andrew Jackson Robbins, who was from Gates County. Robbins served in the 34th Regiment Infantry USCT, and along with his brother, Noah, fought in the Battle of Honey Hill in South Carolina.

After the war, Jones’ great-grandfather owned a large farm in Cofield and was the father of 15 children. His three youngest children graduated from college, one of whom went on to become a physician.

“(Robbins) was the husband of three wives, he buried two,” Jones said. “I am a descendant of his first wife. He was a (church) deacon.’’

Jones said discovering his relatives’ service, including his great-grandfather’s, in the Union Army during the Civil War was not a big challenge.

“I grew up around some pretty good storytellers,” Jones said.

Jones used a variety of research methods, including reviewing family collections, to chronicle the service of the other Winton Triangle men who fought with the USCT. He said that requests to the federal government for pensions of soldiers injured during the Civil War that he discovered also proved to be beneficial.

Pension folders at the National Archives was a key source of information, Jones said.

“If you check a lot of sources you can cross-reference,” he said. “My brain for cross referencing isn’t that bad. I do try and find more than one source. But sometimes one source is all you have to go with.”

