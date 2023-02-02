Music Powerhouses Sheryl Crow, Darius Rucker and More Join World-Class Entertainment Lineup at The American Western Weekend March 8-11

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023--

On the heels of announcing a live performance from multi-platinum award winning artist Cody Johnson during The American Rodeo on Saturday, March 11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today a full lineup of entertainment for Friday night of The American Western Weekend March 8-11, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005352/en/

Darius Rucker (Photo: Business Wire)

Following the exhilarating and competitive in-arena sports action on Friday night March 10 th at The American Performance Horseman groundbreaking event, fans will be treated to more than two hours of superior live musical performances from legendary singer, songwriter Sheryl Crow and three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer Darius Rucker, all kicked off by opening act the Ghost Hounds.

Making its debut during The American Western Weekend at Globe Life Field, The American Performance Horseman groundbreaking event will feature the Top 5 professionals from the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA), National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) and National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) standings on Friday, March 10, 2023. The first-of-its-kind competitive exhibition format will fuse the elements of history and competition in an ode to the past, present, and future of western performance horse sports.

Tickets for The American Western Weekend can be purchased at www.americanrodeo.com/tickets.

All tickets for The American Performance Horseman on Friday, March 10 will include the live post event performance by the Ghost Hounds, Sheryl Crow and Darius Rucker and tickets for The American Rodeo on Saturday, March 11 will include Cody Johnson’s extended live half-time performance. Performance tickets cannot be purchased separately.

Songwriter and nine-time GRAMMY winner Crow is many things, but at the core, she remains a creative spirit channeling her talents into music that lifts people up, brings them together, and speaks to the truths on the horizon.

Twenty-five years after winning her first GRAMMY, as well as Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “All I Wanna Do,” the Kennett, Missouri-born guitarist/vocalist/creative thought about all she’d done, the places she’d been, the lives that’d touched hers – and saw the rich tapestry her journey had become. Crow’s is a career beyond dreams, with songs that defined the third wave of feminism, a rockist’s ability to sweep the pop charts without losing any edge and enough wide-open Midwestern joy to captivate the world. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales.

In 2019, Crow released her critically acclaimed album THREADS via The Valory Music Co., a collection of collaborations made with and in tribute to artists with whom Crow has musical connections. And in turn, she seeks to inspire people through her music and songs, especially the younger generation.

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View , which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.

Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021, offering a preview of new music as he puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

Rock ‘n’ Roll blues band Ghost Hounds will open for Crow and Rucker to get the energy flowing.

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Ghost Hounds are a modern-day rock band that plays blues inspired rock in such a way that proves that rock is not only alive but thriving for the next generation of rock fans. Following up their 2019 album, Roses Are Black , is the live album, Ghost Hounds Live , with each track on the album being recorded during the summer of 2019 while on tour with The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, and Bob Seger. Ghost Hounds’ performance will also feature hits from the bands newest albums, A Little Calamity and You Broke Me.

The enhanced week of western sports and entertainment gets underway at 9AM CST on Wednesday, March 8 with The American Contender Tournament Wild Card. On Thursday, March 9 fans can watch at 6:45 p.m. CST as competitors put it all on the line at The American Contender Tournament Finals in hopes of advancing to Saturday.

Friday night will feature The American Performance Horseman at 6:45 p.m. CST followed by the nonstop rodeo action as The American Rodeo begins at 5:45 p.m. CST on Saturday, March 11.

Acquired by Teton Ridge in late 2021, The American Rodeo, celebrating its 10 th year, features competitors in all eight traditional rodeo disciplines: barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping (heading and healing), tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Fans can root for the underdog “Contenders” chasing a $1 million bonus or the professional athletes defending their champion status in the ultimate high-stakes showdown.

For fans wanting to make this one-of-a-kind weekend even more memorable, VIP tickets are available for purchase. Guests can enjoy premium seating closest to the action, question-and-answer presentations, behind-the-scenes tours and much more. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets and premium experiences, eventgoers can visit www.americanrodeo.com/tickets.

About The American Western Weekend Rodeo:

The American Western Weekend is March 8 th -11 th, 2023 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX features four nights of action-packed entertainment, world-class talent and western sports that culminates with The American Rodeo. Hailed as The Crown Jewel of Rodeo ™, The American Rodeo is an unrivaled celebration of the pioneering spirit of the American West. The national sporting event offers fans a unique choice - to cheer on Western sports’ finest, champion athletes, or root for the underdog “Contenders” chasing a $1 million bonus – through every rodeo, roping and riding effort. For the first time ever, a new competitive exhibition called The American Performance Horseman brings together the Western equine sports disciplines of reining, reined cow and cutting for a $1 million prize. All combined with star-studded music, a Western festival and more. Acquired by Teton Ridge in 2021, The American Rodeo is an annual Western sports and entertainment celebration that matches professional rodeo’s top athletes against the world’s most aspirational cowboys and cowgirls, who have put up their own money to bet on themselves in this high stake’s showdown. For more information on The American Rodeo, please visit americanrodeo.com or @TheAmerican.TR on Instagram @TheAmericanTR on Facebook and Twitter.

About Teton Ridge:

Teton Ridge is a multi-platform, wholly American-owned brand and media company devoted to the iconic American western way of life. Teton Ridge’s Sports division was created with the singular focus of elevating classic Western sports and America’s western culture on the world stage, while broadening audiences around the globe as well as at home. In 2021, Teton Ridge acquired The American, the iconic event of the rodeo circuit, to continue to expand the audiences for rodeo sports and make it the world’s premier Western culture event. For more information about Teton Ridge, please visit tetonridge.com or @tetonridge on Instagram @tetonridgeusa on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005352/en/

CONTACT: Teton Ridge / The American Western Weekend Media Contact:

Mandi McCary /mandi@mmgnv.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT SPORTS RODEO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY MUSIC EVENTS/CONCERTS

SOURCE: Teton Ridge

PUB: 02/02/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 02/02/2023 10:02 AM