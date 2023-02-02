ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

tourcounsel.com

Park Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Park Plaza Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. Originally opened as an open-air shopping center in 1960, the mall is now home to two Dillard's flagship stores and merchants including H&M, Talbots, and Eddie Bauer. Upon opening in 1960, Park Plaza...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Power outages impact Pine Bluff hospital

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Thursday, power outages impacted homes and hospitals across the state. THV11 was inside Jefferson Regional when the halls went dark for a few moments— but thanks to backup generators, the hospital was fully operational. However, because of the severity of the winter weather,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Pine Bluff family impacted by winter weather damage

PINE BLUFF (KATV) — Residents across Arkansas have experienced power outages and damage caused by winter weather. Doron Grisby a resident in Pine Bluff said when the cold weather hit, he didn't anticipate for it to be that bad. "Over time, things got really bad," Grisby said. "I'm talking...
PINE BLUFF, AR
arkadelphian.com

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

One dead after residential fire in Hot Springs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead after a residential fire in Hot Springs on Friday. According to authorities, the Hot Springs Police Department and the Hot Springs Fire Department arrived at the house on Alcorn Street at approximately 3 p.m. in reference to a residential fire. Police...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Metroplan awarded $700,000 for transportation safety plan

Metroplan has been awarded $700,000 from the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All Program for a Regional Comprehensive Safety Action Plan. The grant was announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as part of $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the first round of funding. Safe...
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
THV11

Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

UMC grant to Philander Smith goes toward health school

Philander Smith College is the recipient of a $2 million grant from the Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church. The grant supports Phase 1 fundraising for the institution’s Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health in Little Rock. The Harry R. Kendall Science and Health Mission...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Please, welcome back the sun today

The clouds from this week’s ice storm cleared out overnight. Some fog, however, has formed in the Ouachitas as the clouds cleared. But there will be sunshine today and temperatures will be close to 40° at Noon in Little Rock. Then, Little Rock will have a high of 44° this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE

