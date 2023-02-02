Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
tourcounsel.com
Park Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Park Plaza Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. Originally opened as an open-air shopping center in 1960, the mall is now home to two Dillard's flagship stores and merchants including H&M, Talbots, and Eddie Bauer. Upon opening in 1960, Park Plaza...
Power outages impact Pine Bluff hospital
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Thursday, power outages impacted homes and hospitals across the state. THV11 was inside Jefferson Regional when the halls went dark for a few moments— but thanks to backup generators, the hospital was fully operational. However, because of the severity of the winter weather,...
Arkansas Blood Institute hosts drive to address critical need
Every year winter weather increases the need for blood donors. This year extra efforts are being made to bring in donors.
KATV
Pine Bluff family impacted by winter weather damage
PINE BLUFF (KATV) — Residents across Arkansas have experienced power outages and damage caused by winter weather. Doron Grisby a resident in Pine Bluff said when the cold weather hit, he didn't anticipate for it to be that bad. "Over time, things got really bad," Grisby said. "I'm talking...
Judge grants emergency petition to freeze assets of Big Country Chateau owners
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Big Country Chateau is in utter chaos. With no maintenance and security, apartment living has become practically lawless. On Friday, a judge granted an emergency order to freeze the assets of Big Country Chateau and the companies that own it, but tenants are still struggling as their home community falls into anarchy.
KATV
Our Blood Institute in Arkansas to host emergency recovery blood drives
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our Blood Institute in Arkansas announced on Friday it will be hosting emergency blood drives in Little Rock and Conway on Saturday. ABI said the winter weather this week has caused hundreds to blood drive cancellations. The emergency blood drive in Little Rock will be...
Emergency shelter opens in Little Rock due to freezing temps, what those staying there have to say
As temperatures drop below freezing, the City of Little Rock and The Van are making sure everyone has a warm place to rest their head.
Drivers concerned for third round of ice in central Arkansas
Another round of ice coming in means another round of slick roads for drivers.
Police: 1 dead in Hot Springs house fire
Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said that a Friday afternoon house fire claimed the life of a resident.
arkadelphian.com
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
Hundreds gather for a funeral to honor and remember the lives of the five lost in a car crash
A difficult day for family and friends in Sherwood, who said their final goodbyes to five young adults who died in a car crash on their way home from Wyoming.
KATV
North Little Rock Sanitation Department to return to regular routes
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Sanitation Department confirmed they will work the Wednesday routes on Thursday. According to the sanitation department crews will start the routes at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The sanitation department said the crews will be working Wednesday's route as well as the...
One dead after residential fire in Hot Springs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead after a residential fire in Hot Springs on Friday. According to authorities, the Hot Springs Police Department and the Hot Springs Fire Department arrived at the house on Alcorn Street at approximately 3 p.m. in reference to a residential fire. Police...
talkbusiness.net
Metroplan awarded $700,000 for transportation safety plan
Metroplan has been awarded $700,000 from the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All Program for a Regional Comprehensive Safety Action Plan. The grant was announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as part of $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the first round of funding. Safe...
Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas
SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
LRFD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Pulaski County house fire
One person is dead and another injured after a Thursday night fire in Pulaski County.
Winter weather toppling trees and making roads slick in Little Rock
Freezing temperatures and rain continue to cause problems in Arkansas and while some are not ready to leave their driveway because of ice, others couldn't leave because of fallen trees.
Renters bathe in sink after Jacksonville complex is without hot water for nearly three months
Families at a Jacksonville apartment complex have been forced to boil water, then bathe in a sink for months, because they haven't had any hot water.
magnoliareporter.com
UMC grant to Philander Smith goes toward health school
Philander Smith College is the recipient of a $2 million grant from the Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church. The grant supports Phase 1 fundraising for the institution’s Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health in Little Rock. The Harry R. Kendall Science and Health Mission...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Please, welcome back the sun today
The clouds from this week’s ice storm cleared out overnight. Some fog, however, has formed in the Ouachitas as the clouds cleared. But there will be sunshine today and temperatures will be close to 40° at Noon in Little Rock. Then, Little Rock will have a high of 44° this afternoon.
Comments / 0