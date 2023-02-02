Read full article on original website
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”
RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
Popculture
Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'
Reba McEntire has revealed if she'd replace Blake Shelton on The Voice, after previously turning down the job. While speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura from Reba's Place — the country music icon's her new three-floor restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma — the singer was asked if she would reconsider joining the NBC competition series. "Who could fill Blake's shoes?" McEntire quipped with a smile.
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly
Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Kelsea Ballerini Reportedly Spotted With Chase Stokes In Nashville
Ballerini has recently said that she doesn't intend to clear up any rumors about her any time soon.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
iheart.com
Watch Lauren Alaina's Stunning Acoustic Cover Of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'
Lauren Alaina posted her stunning rendition of Miley Cyrus’ latest smash-hit single on her social media channels on Monday (January 30). The “Road Less Traveled” artist danced as she delivered an acoustic cover of “Flowers,” which she sang while warming up backstage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More
One of country music’s biggest stars got a facelift this weekend (and no, I’m not talking about Dolly Parton). The Grand Ole Opry unveiled a new stage and redesigned set on Saturday night, showing off over $4 million in upgrades made to the legendary Opry house. The new stage marked the Opry’s first major set change in over 20 years, since the show’s 75th anniversary back in 2000. The newly-redesigned set includes an upgrade to the stage’s iconic barn, featuring […] The post Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dierks Bentley Puts Nashville’s Greatest Honky-Tonk on Display in ‘Cowboy Boots’ Video
Dierks Bentley might have his name on a three-story bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, but he can’t resist the pull of Robert’s Western World, Music City’s last legit honky-tonk. For the video for “Cowboy Boots,” a track off his upcoming album Gravel & Gold, the country singer and his duet partner Ashley McBryde take the stage at Robert’s — a celebrated haunt where Bentley has performed, drank, and even left behind his credit card. Originally opened in the early Nineties as “Robert’s Rhinestone Western Wear,” a boot and clothing shop, Robert’s transformed into a popular live-music venue, led by traditional...
