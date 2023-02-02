Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
Win a Signed Tom Petty ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997′ Vinyl Set
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Live at the Fillmore (1997) has arrived, exploring an extensive collection of material recorded during the group's 20-night residency at the historic venue in San Francisco. Now, one lucky UCR reader can win a copy of the three-LP vinyl set, signed by the Heartbreakers (Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Scott Thurston and Steve Ferrone).
L.A. Guns Share Zeppelin-esque New Single ‘You Betray’
L.A. Guns have released a swaggering new song titled "You Betray," the first single off their upcoming album Black Diamonds. You can listen to it below. With its throttling, mid-tempo groove and singer Phil Lewis' high-pitched wails, "You Betray" evokes Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," which, according to guitarist Tracii Guns, is not a coincidence.
Joe Elliott Spent Most of Stadium Tour in ‘Total Isolation’
Joe Elliott spent most of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett in “total isolation,” calling it “the price of doing business in 2022.”. Def Leppard's frontman avoided hotels almost entirely, remaining holed up alone on his tour bus except for his driver. He allowed for a little social time with Nikki Sixx, but avoided any large gatherings in a bid to avoid contracting COVID and canceling shows.
How ‘Photograph’ Sent Def Leppard Into the Stratosphere
Def Leppard was primed for stardom following the release of their 1981 sophomore album High 'n' Dry, which earned the Sheffield quintet its first RIAA gold certification the following year. With the January 1983 release of their third album Pyromania and lead single "Photograph," they harnessed their momentum and rocketed into the stratosphere.
300 Students to Participate in 10-week Art Show in Colorado
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Loveland Museum's Curator of Education, Jenni Dobson, about their upcoming student art show with Thompson School District. The Thompson School District Student Art Show will feature various forms of art from 300 students. The exhibit will include art and media...
Can a Broken Tail Light Ticket Get Your DL Suspended in Colorado?
I came across a hotly contested post on social media where someone was complaining their license had been suspended because they got a ticket for having a broken tail light on their car. My first thought was there was absolutely no way that was possible. The vast majority of commenters...
This Colorado City Is The Best For Family Friendly Vacations
With as cold as it's been in Colorado in recent months, you can't help but think about the upcoming warmer weather and possible vacations. One Colorado city, in particular, was ranked Top 15 in the entire country for family vacations so maybe a Colorado staycation is in order. What Colorado...
