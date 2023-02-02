Read full article on original website
Police: Attempted Kansas kidnapping "falsely reported"
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington say it was "falsely reported." According to a statement from Hoisington Police on Friday, "During the course of the investigation it was discovered the information was falsely reported and the case is concluded." "You have to take...
Hays PD Activity Report, Jan. 22-28, 2023
The Hays Police Department responded to 75 calls from Jan. 22-28, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
Judicial system 'leaky pipeline;' few rapists end up in prison
For victims of sexual violence seeking justice, the wheels of the court system grind slowly. Sexual violence cases can take up to two years to resolve, according to Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson. Among those few cases that make it all the way to a conclusion within court system, many...
Woman dies in Reno County crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
Russell city public transportation not in service Friday or Saturday
RUSSELL - The City of Russell Public Transportation bus will not be in service this Friday or Saturday, due to staffing issues. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Dodge City
The Hays High Indians return home for a Western Kansas Athletic Conference matchup Friday night. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Hays High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app...
Optometrist Heather Robben now only seeing patients in WaKeeney
Dr. Heather Robben, optometrist, has been practicing with Dr. Dan Schmidt since she graduated from optometry school in 2006. Her first day of seeing patients in Hays was over 16 years ago. During this time, she was also seeing patients in WaKeeney. In November 2009, she purchased that practice from...
Hays splits with Dodge City
Hays High resumed Western Athletic Conference play with Dodge City on Friday evening. It was the first of two February meetings between the two teams. Hays and Dodge City entered the night tied with Liberal at the top of the conference standings. The Red Demons would leave Hays still with a share of the WAC lead after beating the Indians 37-36. Hays led just once in the game at 7-6 on their only made three pointer in the game by Riley Dreher. Dodge City outscored Hays by one point in each of the first two quarters for a 20-18 halftime lead.
NW Kan. students awarded scholarships at Barton CC
GREAT BEND — The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Burdett. Elizabeth Rasmussen, Golda Underhill Bailey Memorial...
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays director discusses grant funding
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about grant funding.
🎥 Moran at Hays town hall: 'We can't continue doing what we're doing'
More than 70 people attended last week's town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., at BriefSpace in downtown Hays. Earlier in the afternoon, Moran was a guest speaker at the Camber Children's Mental Health ribbon cutting for its new youth acute and residential mental health treatment facility near the Hays Regional Airport.
🎙 Hays Chamber’s Legislative Coffee series returns for 2023
Area residents will once again have the opportunity to hear directly from their local legislators during the Hays Chamber’s 2023 Legislative Coffee Series. The first of the three Saturday morning events is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Hays Public Library, 1205 Main. “This is...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men face No. 6/4 Bronchos Saturday in Edmond
Edmond, Okla. - Hamilton Field House. Fort Hays State men's basketball team will play an NABC Top 25 ranked opponent for the fifth time this season when they take on Central Oklahoma in Edmond on Saturday. The Tigers enter the game at 15-7 overall, 10-6 in the MIAA. The No. 6/4 ranked Bronchos enter at 20-2 overall, 14-2 in the MIAA. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton Field House.
Fort Hays State releases fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll
A total of 1,624 students earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
🏀 Tiger women use 3-pointers to bury Bronchos
EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State continued its strong play on the road this season with a 91-62 win at Central Oklahoma on Saturday at Hamilton Fieldhouse. The 91 points was a season high for the Tigers, and they drained 12 3-point field goals to match a season high. Megan Earney spearheaded the effort from long range with a career-high 21 points on seven 3-point field goals made. FHSU improved to 18-7 overall, 13-4 in the MIAA, while UCO went to 7-14 overall, 4-13 in the MIAA.
